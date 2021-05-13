New Mediterranean and Asian Concept Restaurant Opens Doors at the SLS Lux Brickell

Photo Credit: Rendering courtesy of Kaori MIAMI

No doubt at one point the peanut butter and jelly combo was considered strange, to say the least. Today it’s a lunchbox staple. It’s in this spirit of ever-changing tastes and expanded culinary lens, some food wizards challenge the status quo by fusing and crafting seemingly incompetent palates into one unique point of view. Such may be the case with the soon to open Kaori, located at the SLS Lux Brickell.

Described as a “creative union of Mediterranean and Asian flavors, Kaori’s food delicately balances modern interpretations and time-honored techniques using only the freshest local ingredients.” What allegedly ties these two, vastly different flavor profiles is an ode to the ancient spice routes that defines Kaori’s food and beverage offerings. It also endeavors to weave connections between Mediterranean and Asian cuisines.

The person in charge of this meal melding is chef Fabrizio Garofolin. He recently opened a pan-Latin and Asian fusion concept by “Top Chef” restaurateur Richard Sandoval, Toro Latin Kitchen, in Fort Lauderdale, signaling his aptitude for these culinary crossovers. Early standouts include the highest-end A5 Japanese Kobe strip steak with shiso chimichurri, furikake-seasoned chicharron with yuzu mojo, and short rib dumplings with manchego cheese foam.

Kaori’s supporting cast includes Macarena Carrillo and Mariel Dalmau, the founders of a Miami natural wine club, Grape Miami Crush, who are betting on our collective interest in artisanal wines, new flavor profiles, and sustainable farming.

Photo Credit: Rendering courtesy of Kaori MIAMI

As for the mise en place, the Wabi-Sabi-inspired interiors by Esteban Bressan are a quiet celebration of minimalism offset by unfinished wood, concrete, and stone across the 4,500 square foot restaurant occupying two stories. What will animate the Spartan approach is soft sunlight pouring through large windows that enhance its trajectory. But not as much as the dining-loving Brickellites, who will likely be raising the roof at Kaori’s buzzy lounge downstairs.