Mohammed Al-Bayat On How Digitization Has Changed The Face Of Modern-Day Marketing

Written In Partnership With DN News Desk
Photo Credit: Mohammad Al-Bayat
The world is on a hurried sprint towards creating a fully digitized world. Modern methods of capturing markets involve profiling customers based on their habits and behavioral patterns. In a digitized world, these patterns are easy to access by marketers who use the information to create personalized content, products , and service offerings. Entrepreneur Mohammed Al-Bayat throws light on three key aspects of digitization that have revolutionized marketing trends in the modern age.
Targeted marketing
With digital marketing, you’re no longer you are shooting in the dark, says Mohammed Al- Bayat. According to him, the most important differentiator between digital marketing and traditional marketing methods is that the target audience is defined very accurately. This helps businesses know their customers, their needs , and their aspirations much better. It also helps businesses to foresee market needs and develop solutions even before the need arises. Mohammed also points to the fact that digital marketing can even create needs in consumers’ minds effectively.
Lean, mean marketing budgets
According to Mohammed, traditional marketing methods are not cost-effective. Also, mass marketing reaches all and sundry wasting precious money allocated for marketing purposes, he says. However, digital marketing, with targeted campaigns, costs way less than traditional methods. With digitization, now marketers can track every marketing dollar spent and see how they work in the market and the results they bring, says Mohammed.
Measurability
In the digital world, everything is recorded, documented , and stored in order. This makes it easy to measure the impact of marketing campaigns in the market, says Mohammed. For him, this is a great boon to every marketer who values the marketing dollar. You can now avoid unnecessary risks, says Mohammed. Marketing trends have evolved over the years and have played a key role in transforming the world and views of the people. Mohammed Al- Bayat’s view on the current marketing trends contains key insights into how our world is shaping up to take us into the future.