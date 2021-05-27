In 2020, Louis Vuitton announced a three-year partnership with the National Basketball Association, fusing Vuitton’s iconic French luxury with American sports heritage. Now, the highly anticipated second installment of the collaboration is here. For Pre-Fall 2021, the capsule explores the collective memories of the two institutions throughout the height of basketball mania in the 1990s in a transversal celebration of pop culture, fashion, and sports.

Vuitton’s Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh once again demonstrates his unmatchable creativity by translating this tribute into design by creating a collection that embodies the three wardrobes of a basketball player: travel, game, and press conference. The collection is comprised of casualwear manifested through quilted jackets and pants adorned with the Vuitton floral motifs, varsity-inspired styles like bomber jackets with graphic patterns reminiscent of basketball jackets, and signature Vuitton bags embellished with mesh detailing inspired by basketball hoops. A tribute to the jewelry worn by basketball players in the 1990s, chain necklaces are supersized to extra-large dimensions. Similarly, a ring adorned with the LV x NBA logos mimics the championship rings central to the culture of the game. The ultimate emblem of the LV x NBA union, Vuitton’s first-ever basketballs are made available in a 29.5″ life-size version, as well as the 5.11″ small-scale collector’s item sold with a hoop mounted on a backboard akin to the Houses’ trunk.

Select pieces in the collection were conceived alongside the designer Don Crawley, an expert within the space of unifying design and sport. Crawley collaborated on a blouson, shorts and a Keepall adorned with the game’s iconography and the collection’s emblematic basketball and hoop objects.

The Louis Vuitton x NBA Capsule Collection II will be available in stores worldwide on Friday, May 28th. And keep scrolling to get an inside look into the collection and experience basketball nostalgia.

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

