Interview With Massimo Didomenico! How To Come Up & Achieve Success!

Photo Credit: Massimo Didomenico

Massimo Didomenico is a mentor, teacher & powerhouse entrepreneur in the social media marketing field. He is also known for scaling his agency to over 6-figures in under 4 months & helping major brands such as Toyota, Bang Energy & more.

At the age of 19, Massimo did what most 19-year-olds can only dream of. He made 6 figures in profit in his first year of social media marketing.

In this interview, Massimo share’s what it was like coming up in his industry & how he made a name for himself.

Background Story Before Success

At 18 yrs old I was in a community college for business. I dropped out my second semester and never looked back. I knew I wanted to do big things and accomplish many goals but lacked the right direction on how to do so. I graduated high school with a 2.0 GPA but had always been entrepreneurial-minded so I figured I would go to college for business. I always was able to communicate well with others in terms of desculating situations or persuasion in my personal life. Yet after graduating high school I dreamed of having “the good life”, the money, the cars, notoriety, and overall to be able to give back to the people that helped me most. After starting a marketing company at 18 with two partners it was unlike anything I’ve ever gone through in my life. The first 6 months were the most challenging. I would wake up at 4 am to go to the gym then arrive at the office at 8 to build a company, then from 4-12 pm, I was a busser at a local restaurant. On top of overworking then came all of the failures, rejections, and lessons to be learned.

The Come Up

After those Grueling 6 months of pure grit and perseverance, our company of just 3 people and a very small client base scaled to multiple 6 figures, traveling the country, and working with some of the top big brand names and CEO’s within a 4 month period. Shortly after our company was “Blowing up” me and my partners had a falling out within the business. By the end of 2019, me and my other partner had exited our first marketing company and had our names tarnished online forcing us to move on to a different venture. At the start of 2020, I went from being broke to feeling a taste of success to then being broke again. At this point in time I took a retreat to the Bahamas to figure out what my next move would be. Before the height of the pandemic, I had connected with an Individual that owned a marketing company but did a different style of marketing. After meeting him in person we then instantly knew we had to do something together. This was the start of something big. We then continued to innovate and collaborate to disrupt the field of digital marketing to build a name for ourselves. By the end of 2020, we had then been acquired by a publicly-traded holdings company. To the present day, we are now expanding and scaling like crazy!

How did you make a name for yourself in your industry?

I made a name for myself in my industry strictly by being honest, no bs, and adding value to every person I’ve spoken with since the start. Along with that building a strong personal brand and getting the attention of many individuals through the platform Instagram.

If you had one piece of advice to someone just starting out, what would it be?

Leverage the resources you already have available to you. For instance, Your own network, your parent’s network, your sphere of influence. As well as underpromise and overdeliver, When you practice that in any business or industry it will create a good name for yourself and your services as well present an opportunity down the road with referrals and having a good track record.