Dr. Barbara Sturm Sets Up Her First Shop in Miami

Sturm storm is about to take over Miami. And in this case, that’s a very good thing. Synonymous with posh skincare and a legit celeb-favorite, Dr. Barbara Sturm just opened her fabulous atelier in Miami’s Design District. And when we tell you to rush and book an appointment, we seriously mean it. #SturmGlow is the real deal.

Just ask Kim Kardashian who underwent Sturm’s signature “vampire facial” on Kim and Kourtney Take Miami. The treatment involves drawing a small amount of the patient’s blood to harness its ability to heal the body by re-injecting it into the face. Icky? Maybe. But it works wonders. Sturm’s understanding of pathology goes beyond the surface. She is a former orthopedic doctor turned skincare guru with legions of stars who are devoted and loyal. Her skin care line, launched at Net-a-Porter in 2014, is a natural extension of Sturm’s overall vision. Her medical proclivity can be found etched across the line, presented neatly on stocky pots of creams and lotions and frosted pipette bottles filled with serums and Glow Drops (a personal favorite). Added bonus; these looks fabulously chic on any bathroom vanity.

Miami location joins a growing list of U.S. outposts that span from Los Angeles to the Hamptons. And as it was the case with Dusseldorf, and London haunts, the Design District’s location was designed by Tobias Freytag. The space celebrates tall arches and sharp angles, leaving color palette bare and clean. It’s an understated backdrop to Sturm’s Professional Line, a recent development of heightened scientific advancements and her commitment to semi-medically graded beauty regiments. This collection can only be purchased in-store and is available after consulting with one of the shop’s aestheticians.

It’s just a matter of time before Sturm’s skincare line finds its way into every Miamians’ beauty routine… if it hasn’t already. As for the inevitable impact of the new store…it’s been a long time coming. “I’ve spent a lot of time in Miami in the past 20 years,” said Sturm in a press release. “I love the energy of the City and I wanted to bring the #SturmGlow to Miami for a long time!”