Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan + Katy Perry Announce Las Vegas Residencies At All-New Resorts World

Celebrities, City Guide, News

Resorts World Las VegasPhoto Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

There are some big artists heading to Las Vegas this year, and they’re all gathering at Resorts World Las Vegas, the Strip’s first resort to open in over a decade since the Cosmopolitan opened its doors in 2010.

The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas

Photo Credit: Sceno Plus

The founding superstars visitors can book as of May 24, when tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. PST, include Celine Dion — in her grand return to the Strip — as well as Carrie Underwood in what will be her first residency, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

Celine Dion
Celine Dion

Photo Credit: Sony Music Entertainment

In partnership with Concerts West / AEG Presents, the 3,500 room luxury resort will host these massive names at their 5,000-capacity, world-class theatre, the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, which opens its doors in November.

Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood

Photo Credit: Jeremy Cowart

The star-studded performances will begin with Celine Dion’s return to Las Vegas with a brand-new show and a special opening night performance to benefit COVID-19 Relief on Friday, Nov. 5. Carrie Underwood follows in December with a six-show run of an exciting all-new production beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1. Katy Perry will take the stage on Wednesday, Dec. 29, to launch a spectacular eight-show run including exclusive New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day performances. Luke Bryan will keep the party going in 2022 when he kicks off his six-show engagement beginning on Friday, Feb. 11.

Katy Perry
Katy Perry

Photo Credit: Christine Hahn

The four artists join previously announced nightlife headliners Zedd and Tiësto. 

See all performance dates below!

Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan

Performance dates for each artist are as follows:

Celine Dion (10 shows): Nov. 5-6, 9-10, 12-13, 16-17, 19-20, 2021
Carrie Underwood (6 shows): Dec. 1, 3-4, 8, 10-11, 2021
Katy Perry (8 shows): Dec. 29, 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 7-8, 12, 14-15, 2022
Luke Bryan: (6 shows): Feb. 11-12, 16, 18, 19, 20, 2022

