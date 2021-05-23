Capitalizing On The Boom Of Cryptocurrency – Courageous And Robust Entrepreneur Slavi Kutchoukov Soon To Launch ‘Slavi Coin.’

Written In Partnership With Ascend

Photo Credit: Slavi Kutchoukov

Slavi Kutchoukov’s vision, tenacity, and resilience have led to the germination of the Slavi coin, which is one of the most anticipated cryptocurrencies in the market.

Entrepreneurs are a breed that thrives on dynamic changes, be it technology, creativity, or just a way of conducting their business. An entrepreneur never stops thinking and evolution is a requisite for him/her. An entrepreneur must gauge the changes and invest according to them. The advancements in the world of digital technology have been second to none, and the current rise of cryptocurrency has lured many entrepreneurs to scale their worth & vision. Among them is an entrepreneur whose robust creative thinking and desire to explore and capitalize on the boom of the crypto world has elevated his position in the global market; he is Mr. Slavi Kutchoukov.

Slavi Kutchoukov is a prominent name in the real estate and fashion industry of the UK and UAE. Hailing from Bulgaria, his entrepreneurial spirit and resilience helped him attain extraordinary success in his field. He displayed rigorous hard work and tenacity to reach the level he is. He has creative prowess, zeal, and passion for exploring more, even after becoming an established name in the UK and UAE.

The cryptocurrency industry has risen more than 10,000% in 2021. In a pandemic-hit year, where individual investors have used social media to send asset prices soaring, no move in digital-currency markets has defined the pertinent power of the industry. In just a year, from $260 billion, the total cryptocurrency market value has swelled to more than $2 trillion. This emergence of cryptocurrency trading led Mr. Slavi to extensively research it to know the pros and cons of the crypto world. He understood the astronomical boom in this particular industry and decided to invest in this market with his cryptocurrency called “Slavi coin”.

Slavi Kutchoukov’s relentless drive to explore more and his courage to stand by his vision has proved to be crucial, as the “Slavi coin” will officially release very soon. The investors eagerly await the Slavi coin as it is being backed by such a reputable name in the market. Mr. Slavi has hustled to attain the heights of the real estate and fashion world, and his innate passion for germinating a cryptocurrency has already given him exquisite success.

The cryptocurrency world now awaits one of the most anticipated cryptos to release – Slavi coin.