You’ve Heard the Name, But Here’s The Story: DJ Ty Street

Photo Credit: DJ Ty Street

A DJ is not just an entertainer; he is a performer who makes the crowd groove to his rhythm. A DJ understands the mood of the show and instinctively knows what the crowd wants to hear next. DJ Ty Street stands out as a prime example of this. He is often referred to as “The White Boot Bandit” because he loves to appear in his signature white ostrich cowboy boots during his performances.

Ty Street is a ball of energy who knows how to handle a crowd. His natural talent and brilliant stage presence earned him the opportunity to work with several stalwarts in the music industry including Brantley Gilbert, Luke Combs, Lady A, Brett Eldredge, Chris Young, Old Dominion, Kane Brown, and Travis Tritt.

His natural talent is a treasure that he inherited from his father, who himself is a performer in the music industry. His father, Gary Street, was a member of “Easy Street”, a musical group that saw most of its success happen in the ‘90s.

Ty was born as Daniel Street in 1985 and was shaped into a performer, entertainer, and music enthusiast under the guidance and influence of his father. As far back as he can remember, Ty knew that his calling lay in the world of music. Today, Ty Street has 15 years of experience as a musician, and he continues to improve with every performance he gives. His unique musical style and strong stage presence have already caught the attention of many.

With his sheer talent and propensity for hard work, Ty is scaling new heights in the music industry. He became the face of the Annual Patriotic Festival of Virginia Beach, the biggest festival in his hometown. Ty Street is known for his witty lyrics and his willingness to interact with his audience.

Since his career began, Ty Street has performed at many famous music festivals, sponsored events hosted by globally renowned brands like Vans, Red Bull, Monster Energy, Jack Daniels, and Miller Lite. He was also featured on celebrated publications like Forbes, the California Herald, Celeb Mix, The Statesman, and the American Daily Post.

Ty Street’s journey is an inspiring one. He stands as an example to other aspiring musicians who want to make it big in the industry. Today, people recognize him for his energy, stage presence, musical style, and of course his signature cowboy boots. All this fame didn’t come easily to him, though; it took him years of honing his skills for him to get to this point.

Ty is a lover of country music and has collaborated with several well-known and up-and-coming country musicians at a variety of country music festivals. However, due to the pandemic, restrictions have been imposed worldwide that have banned traveling and public gatherings, meaning that he hasn’t performed live in quite some time. Ty has used this time to improve his skills and work on his upcoming projects, with the goal of giving something new and exciting to his audience when things start to open up again.