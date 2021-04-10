What’s Fueling Australia’s Automotive Scene: Sales, Services, & Something Completely Different From Motor Culture Australia

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

Photo Credit: Motor Culture

They may not manufacture their own vehicles anymore, but Australians are passionate about cars. And no wonder, most of them do a lot of driving. There are almost as many vehicles on the road in Australia as there are adults, and the average Australian drives 14,000 km a year. But while most Americans view their cars as an overpriced necessity, Australians have an almost innate love for the automobile, as demonstrated in part by the ever-increasing popularity of their car meets.

When it comes to buying the car of their dreams, Australians have plenty of options. Dutton Garage dubs itself as one of the world’s premium retailers of classic, collectible, exotic, and rare cars, with an extensive international network that allows them to source, purchase and sell vehicles for their customers all over the world.

Carsales.com Ltd also caters to Australians with the largest online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in the country. The company has operations across the Asia Pacific region and has interests in leading online automotive classified businesses in Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Mexico. If it’s parts that are needed, Auto One is an independently owned Australian business proclaiming its own passion for cars and all things automotive. This company says it can help with any project ‘whether it be replacing your wiper blades, fitting out your 4WD with the latest gear, or rebuilding your Dad’s old Holden HQ.’

Sales and parts aside, Australians are finding a new way to share their passion with Motor Culture Australia, an online motoring community with a difference. The platform offers giveaways, events, and discounts to its members, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Originally named ‘Car Culture,’ the organization was founded by Tom McPherson in 2018 for a reason. As a car enthusiast who regularly attended car shows and meets, McPherson was uncomfortably aware of a great deal of negativity, bullying, and unsafe behavior going on. He decided to do something about it by creating a new positive and friendly environment for car lovers.

Motor Culture Australia started off small with photos on Instagram and the hosting of small meets. But the word spread and the platform grew rapidly over the next couple of years, currently boasting a membership of over 100,000 people. Members appreciate the fact that this is a community that welcomes everyone, no matter what type of car or motorcycle they prefer, bound together by their overall passion for motor vehicles.

Not only is this remarkable innovation bringing compassion and change to the automotive community, but it is also changing lives in the community at large. Committed to making a positive impact through the charities it supports, Motor Culture donates to the Black Dog Institute, The Smith Family, Hummingbird House, and a great many more worthy causes. Pushing the boundaries and setting trends in the industry, Motor Culture Australia is raising the bar while making the world a better place.