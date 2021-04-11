Santo
Want Porcelain Veneers? NYC Smile Design Explains What You Need To Know

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Written in partnership with Ascend

Photo Credit: Ascend

NYC Smile Design is a Cosmetic dental practice that addresses the dental concerns of patients with a multifaceted approach to treat, size, and shape teeth according to the desires of the patient. With over 30 years of experience with continuous professional development, NYC Smile Design has refined and crafted its cosmetic dental care approach. Their approach to dental treatment is highly professional. Their practices involve methods that include evaluating the possible effects on the patient’s airway and breathing patterns due to dental care treatment. This shows their deep care for the overall health of the patient even after dental treatment. With doctors who are professionals in the dentistry areas such as orthodontics, implant surgery, periodontics, and dental cosmetics, NYC Smile Design has become the go-to destination for dental care and treatment. A practice that invests heavily in a patient’s education, you will be sure to get more information and insights by visiting their constantly updated and highly resourceful website.

Porcelain Veneers are small thin layers of porcelain customized to fit over the front of the patient’s tooth and mask its natural color and shape. Veneers improve the health and general appearance of the tooth by restoring its beautiful and natural appearance. Dental veneers are thin and translucent and are meant to mimic the light-reflecting properties of the tooth. Dentists use veneers to treat various cosmetic concerns such as discolored, broken, chipped, or smaller and average teeth. Veneers are an ideal way of concealing stained teeth which cannot be fixed by mere whitening. If you seek to create an even symmetrical smile, the NYC Smile dentists advise about six to eight veneers, depending on your preferences. Commonly, most patients prefer having veneers on their eight front teeth.

The dentist has to remove a small portion of the enamel to create room for the veneers. From the different available shades of porcelain veneers, the dentist advises on the most suitable shade and creates an impression of the teeth. The molding of the impression to create a custom-made veneer takes place in the lab and can take up to a week, depending on the number of veneers you need. The dentists will book you in for another appointment to fit in the veneers when they are ready. The dentist has to clean the teeth first, cross-check the size and fit, make any essential adjustments then bond the veneer to the tooth. Immediately after the procedure, you may have to let your dentist know if you have an abnormal bite so that necessary adjustments are also made to correct the issue.

After having the veneer fitted, avoid biting or chewing hard objects as the veneers can easily break under pressure. It probably takes a couple of days before you get used to the feel of having veneers on your teeth.

Some of the benefits of porcelain veneers include:

  • They give a natural look
  • Strong and long-lasting solution
  • Teeth fitted with veneers do not stain easily
  • Less damage to the tooth enamel
  • Cost-effective in the long run

NYC Smile Design has performed numerous porcelain veneer procedures, and you can count on them for having yours done with the same perfection.

NYC Smile Design emphasizes patient education over discounts and advertisements. The quality of their services is the best marketing for their practice as more and more patients look for dental practices with high ratings and reviews for their dental procedures.

