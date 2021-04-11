Kyle Dendy’s Approach To Building A Lasting Personal Brand In 2021

Written in partnership with CeleMedia

Photo Credit: CeleMedia

Over the last few years, Kyle Dendy has had the opportunity to reach tens of millions of people on social media, connect with some of the world’s brightest minds and operate multiple businesses. Most of this was done exclusively through his iPhone. Today, he shared with us his top tips for dominating on social media in 2021.

1. Use Social Media for Networking

Instagram alone has more than one billion users, and the phone that you’re probably reading this article on has the ability to connect you with virtually any of those people in a few clicks. Practically speaking, I recommend expanding your networking by sending introduction direct messages to people in your industry. As the saying goes, “Your network is your net worth.” I’ve met so many amazing friends and business partners from across the world through a simple DM, and every person you encounter has something valuable you can learn from.

2. Find the Gold in Your Own Story



The temptation on social media is to try to replicate what you see working for others. I’m not suggesting you need to choose a niche or industry that doesn’t have anyone else in it. I’m just saying that you’re going to find much more success by putting your own unique touch on it. Look back on your life and your story. What experiences do you have that will allow you to better connect with a certain audience? What parts of your personality can you leverage that draws people to you but is also genuinely you — that’s a powerful combination.

3. Focus on Truly Adding Value

Whether you’re selling a product or service, or you’re just looking to grow an audience you can connect with, you need to first understand why people buy or follow in the first place. These actions only take place when a person knows you, likes you and/or trusts you. The best way to build this connection is to give them a reason to do so. I recommend having someone you trust examine your content from an unbiased point of view. Have them give you honest feedback about how much value your content is providing. Of course, many people just want to use social media to document and share their life. This point, however, is primarily for those looking to build a brand.

4. Don’t Be Afraid to Try New Content Styles



Should you focus on video content or pictures? Should you start a podcast or a blog? Often times, we have so many of these questions going through our head that we end up taking no action at all. My best advice is to try as many types of content as possible, then see what you love the most and what your audience resonates with the most. Personally, video has been my go to content style for the last five years. It’s what I’ve enjoyed the most and what my audience has come to know me for. If you hate being on camera, I recommend practicing it to some extent but also doubling down on your strengths.

5. Don’t Get Trapped by Short Term Thinking

Most of the time, great things aren’t built in a day. One of my favorite parts about social media, especially Instagram, is that it’s almost like your own tv show that can have as many seasons as you want. When someone comes across your page in ten years, and it’s the first time they’ve ever seen you, even your “old” content is new to them. They can binge-watch, fall in love with, be impacted by it, share it with their friends, etc. I call this passive impact. The problem many people have, however, is that they let algorithm rumors and insecurities cause them not to post. “What if no one clicks like on this picture in the first hour after I post it? What if this video doesn’t get as many views as my last one?” Stop thinking about the next 24 hours and start thinking about the people your content can impact for the next 24 years. The content you never share can’t help anyone.

6. Acknowledge that Most of Your Haters Are Imaginary

Our human pride often causes us to cover up our insecurities by saying that we have “haters.” I understand that some of you genuinely have people who don’t wish you well, but for many of us, it’s just our pride talking. When we feel like we’re behind compared to the next person, we place a chip on our shoulder like we’ve got something to prove to the people who “don’t want to see us win.” When we have a picture we want to post, we often don’t post it because of what “they” might think. In reality, the people you’re worried about are thinking about you a lot less than you think.

7. Know Why You Want to Dominate on Social Media

Motive is crucial when it comes to dominating on social media because no matter how you would define that objective, it’s probably going to take longer than you think. If your motive for making content is only money, status, or fame, you may find yourself miserable and unable to continue the journey when that doesn’t happen overnight. There’s nothing inherently wrong with any of those things at all, but if that’s where you expect to find your happiness, you’ll probably end up sad in pursuit of it. This is why one of my keys to dominating on social media is to choose a route in which you’re actually in love with the process and the people you can impact along the way. In reaching the top of any mountain, you often find that the greatest memories took place during the climb.

I hope these thoughts help you dominate on social media in 2020. I'm a firm believer that with the device you're reading this on right now, the sky is the limit for what you can accomplish.