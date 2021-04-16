Santo
Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani Celebrates His Birthday At MILA Miami

Haute Events, Haute Scene, Lifestyle, News

 

Marc Roberts, Sergey Petrossov, and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Haute Living took to MILA Miami in Miami Beach to celebrate CEO Kamal Hotchandani’s birthday. The Mediter-Asian restaurant is known for its fusion of Mediterranean and Asian food, and its mixology bar and lounge created a sophisticated atmosphere that everyone loved with florals provided by Alore Event Firm. The rooftop lounge offered a beautiful oasis of space for guests to celebrate, complete with fire performers, a sparkler presentation, and a Louis XIII toast.

Video Credit: Tamz

When guests arrived, they were treated to an intimate opening cocktail reception where there were a wide variety of wines available as well as signature cocktails such as the Margarita Verde and the Kwant. This was followed by dinner which included many MILA staples such as appetizers of avocado guacamole and black rice crackers as well as tuna tartare and roasted fennel-tofu aioli. The main course included robata whole branzino with lemon thyme Vierge and flambée with herb liquor, ‘shawarma’ wagyu gyoza with butter ponzu, and delicious sushi rolls such as the spicy hamachi roll. Guests also enjoyed the fire performers as entertainment while they dined.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

 

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

MILA celebrated Kamal Hotchandani in a way that only they can, with a beautiful birthday sparkler presentation. Two cakes were aflame with sparklers as the entire restaurant lit up with sparkles in commemoration of the event. There was also a special toast to the man of the hour with Louis XIII Cognac for all of the guests.

Kamal Hotchandani and Jonathan Cheban

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Notable attendees included The Food God – Jonathan Cheban; Angela Simmons; NBA Champion Amar’e Stoudemire; World Cup Champion/ recent Haute Living Cover Star, Blaise Matuidi; Actor Cuba Gooding, Jr.; Sergey and Lolita Petrossov; John Utendahl and Radmilla Lolly; Gil Dezer; Angela and Louis Birdman; Francois-Xavier Hotier; Philippe Vasilescu; Valentia Rodriguez; Dr. Jeff and Elise Baker; Louis XIII Director Francois Regis Surcin and Joey Goldman.

Jonathan Cheban and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Louis Birdman, Angela Birdman, Seth Semilof, April Doneslon, Valentina Rodriguez, and Francois Surcin

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

John Utendahl and Radmilla Lolly

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Isabelle Matuidi and Blaise Matuidi

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Angela Simmons

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Blaise Matuidi, Kamal Hotchandani, and Amar’e Stoudemire

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Blaise Matuidi and Francois Xavier Hotier

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Michael Tamzil, Louis Birdman, and Gil Dezer

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

