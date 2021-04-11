Goals Plastic Surgery Explains What You Should Know About Getting A Nose Job

Written in partnership with Ascend

It does not matter whether you are getting a nose job for health or cosmetic purposes. Getting to understand what to expect during and after the surgical procedure is of great importance. One primary concern that every person has with undergoing any surgery is the cost. But nose jobs or rhinoplasty, as commonly referred to as in the medical field, the cost is likely to differ on a case by case basis. But cost should be the minor concern patients should have in mind as Goals Plastic Surgery will provide you with the best high-quality surgical services at affordable rates.

A Rhinoplasty or a nose job refers to a surgical procedure performed to modify or enhance the shape of the patient’s nose. It is among the most common types of surgical procedures, and it’s performed to either change the size or angle, reshape the nose tip, straighten the bridge, or narrow the nostrils. The majority of the patients seek a nose job intending to correct breathing difficulties after an accident and others because they are not happy with their nose’s appearance.

Before a nose job, the surgeon has to ensure the patient understands the entire procedure, including the benefits and risks associated with the procedure. Typically, rhinoplasty is a safe surgical procedure. Most patients end up getting satisfactory results, although a few cases of patients undergo a second surgery to rectify minor alterations. Such cases at Goals Plastic Surgery are rare as the surgeons usually get a deep understanding of the patient’s needs and goals before planning to operate on them.

Rhinoplasty can be performed in two ways: open and closed. The significant difference between the two is the type of incisions the surgeon makes. For open rhinoplasty, the incisions are made on the columella (the tissue bridge that separates the nostrils) at the septum’s end. It is usually performed for minor corrections such as improving the shape of the nose or the profile. For closed rhinoplasty, incisions are hidden inside the nose and the procedure is recommended for patients requiring nasal bridge modifications. It is a more advanced procedure and corrects more than just the nose profile. For both types, anesthesia is administered to make the procedure comfortable and pain-free.

Recovery from an open rhinoplasty is considerably longer than closed rhinoplasty. The surgeon will have to wrap a bandage around the nose for support to fasten the healing process. A metal or plastic splint may be placed on the patient’s nose to help retain the new shape during the healing process. Nasal packs or splints are placed inside the nose, mainly after the open rhinoplasty, to stabilize the septum. Although the patient can be discharged on the same day, they have to be monitored in the recovery room for a few hours.

Some common side effects that patients may have include swelling and headaches among others. For speedy and effective recovery, the surgeons may advise patients to avoid strenuous physical activities, nose-blowing, vigorous facial expressions, excessive chewing, extreme sun exposure, swimming, and other activities.

