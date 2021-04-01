Dr. Sergei Kalsow Explains What To Expect From A Lipo 360 Brazilian Butt Lift

Written in partnership with Ascend Photo Credit: Dr. Sergei Kalsow

Dr. Sergei Kalsow is a plastic surgeon certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He is presently practicing in Manhattan and specializes in operating on the face, body, and breasts. He prefers facial procedures more than any other kind because he believes that the face is always the first thing that others notice. Having a face that one truly considers attractive can help make any individual feel more confident. Dr. Kalsow currently has 4 years of experience as a surgeon and is noteworthy for his awake plastic surgeries. He conducts all manner of awake surgeries on patients and also provides any patient with the option to undergo general anesthesia as well.

Dr. Kalsow earned his medical degree from the University of Florida’s College of Medicine and subsequently took a course in general surgery from the Louisiana State University’s Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. During his academic career at the LSU Health Sciences Center, he won the Outstanding House Officer award.

After his years of training and professional experience as a plastic surgeon, Dr. Kalsow discovered that more and more people were preferring awake surgeries. In other words, more patients prefer to go under the knife while awake and not under general anesthesia. By doing so, the patient can share valuable feedback with the surgeon about how the treatment is going. The post-surgery recovery time for patients is also reduced considerably this way.

To date, Dr. Kalsow has successfully performed several awake surgeries including breast augmentations, Brazilian butt lifts, eyelid surgeries, and facelifts. According to him, the effect of a Lipo 360 Brazilian butt lift is instant, but the effect improves after a year. This process is non-invasive and only requires one or two treatments. The recovery time after the surgery is about a week. The Lipo 360 Brazilian butt lifts help to reshape the body, giving it a thinner waist and more rounded curves. The Lipo 360 Brazilian butt lift surgery also eliminates love handles and bra rolls, giving the body an hourglass shape.

Dr. Kalsow believes in natural-looking results and thus makes it a principle of his to not exaggerate the effectiveness of his procedures to his patients. He clearly states that the Lipo 360 Brazilian butt lift surgery will not be able to remove stretch marks or cellulite. The surgery also won’t fix an asymmetrical body or remove post-childbirth belly fat. The stomach will look flatter after the procedure, but due to stretched-out muscles and an excess of intestinal fat, the procedure may not give the appearance of a perfectly toned, flat belly.

Dr. Kalsow has a long list of happy patients who are now able to face life more confidently. The details about his procedures are available on his official website, as well as hisFacebookandYouTubeaccounts. Besides his solo practice, Dr. Kalsow is also in the process of founding a generic company with the trademark name “Dreams Plastic Surgery”.