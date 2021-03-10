Photo Credit: CHANEL

Noticeably more intimate than CHANEL shows of past, Virginie Viard opted for a smaller space to showcase her Fall-Winter 2021/22 ready-to-wear collection for the House. “I love contrasts, so for the more voluminous winter pieces, I wanted a small space,” she said. “I don’t know if this is because of the times we live in, but I wanted something warm, lively. I imagined the models doing a show for themselves, going from room to room, crossing each other in staircases, piling their coats up in the cloakroom and going up to the next floor to get changed. And I thought of the shows that Karl would tell me about, back in the day, a long time ago, when the models would dress themselves and do their own make-up.”

The smaller space she opted for was Chez Castel—a Parisian nightclub born in the 1960s that undeniably oozes cool and has entertained the likes of Françoise Hardy, Françoise Sagan, Jean-Pierre Cassel and Mick Jagger, to name a few. “I decided to go to Castel,” began Viard. “I like Castel so much for its many salons, the spiral staircase, its bar, the journey through this venue, its little house style, where the models can get changed, dressed and undressed, do their make-up together, and have fun like a girls night in. It’s very sensual.”

The location coupled with the collection combined and complemented one another to create this contrasting perfection—whether it’s leg-baring long coats together with substantial boots with black curly faux fur or salopettes-ski suits together with scrappy sandals…it works. “The collection is a mix of two influences: the ambiance of ski holidays, which I adore, and a certain idea of cool Parisian chic, from the 1970s to now,” notes Viard. For lack of a better way of putting this, I am absolutely obsessed with this collection and cannot wait for it to hit CHANEL boutiques…especially the long coats and cropped jackets! Scroll to see all of the looks and a video of the show below, and click here to visit the House’s website.

