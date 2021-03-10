Rajon Rondo
Haute Wine + Spirits
How Do We Celebrate NBA All-Star Weekend? By Wine Tasting With 4x All-Star Rajon Rondo!
Aaron Paul
Haute Wine + Spirits
Haute Living Goes Mezcal Tasting With Aaron Paul (And Bryan Cranston Makes A Surprise Appearance)
Wesley Snipes
News
Second Chances: Wesley Snipes Is Back in “Coming 2 America” & Better Than Ever
Blaise Matuidi brunch
Haute Scene
World Cup Champion Blaise Matuidi Receives The Surprise Of His Life At Haute Living Cover Celebration
Gucci x Ken Scott FEB/MAR 2021
News
Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With Gucci’s Epilogue Collection Featuring Ken Scott Designs

See All The Looks From Virginie Viard’s Exquisite CHANEL Fall-Winter 2021/22 RTW Show Here

Fashion, News, Travel

CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL

Noticeably more intimate than CHANEL shows of past, Virginie Viard opted for a smaller space to showcase her Fall-Winter 2021/22 ready-to-wear collection for the House. “I love contrasts, so for the more voluminous winter pieces, I wanted a small space,” she said. “I don’t know if this is because of the times we live in, but I wanted something warm, lively. I imagined the models doing a show for themselves, going from room to room, crossing each other in staircases, piling their coats up in the cloakroom and going up to the next floor to get changed. And I thought of the shows that Karl would tell me about, back in the day, a long time ago, when the models would dress themselves and do their own make-up.”

The smaller space she opted for was Chez Castel—a Parisian nightclub born in the 1960s that undeniably oozes cool and has entertained the likes of Françoise Hardy, Françoise Sagan, Jean-Pierre Cassel and Mick Jagger, to name a few. “I decided to go to Castel,” began Viard. “I like Castel so much for its many salons, the spiral staircase, its bar, the journey through this venue, its little house style, where the models can get changed, dressed and undressed, do their make-up together, and have fun like a girls night in. It’s very sensual.”

The location coupled with the collection combined and complemented one another to create this contrasting perfection—whether it’s leg-baring long coats together with substantial boots with black curly faux fur or salopettes-ski suits together with scrappy sandals…it works. “The collection is a mix of two influences: the ambiance of ski holidays, which I adore, and a certain idea of cool Parisian chic, from the 1970s to now,” notes Viard. For lack of a better way of putting this, I am absolutely obsessed with this collection and cannot wait for it to hit CHANEL boutiques…especially the long coats and cropped jackets! Scroll to see all of the looks and a video of the show below, and click here to visit the House’s website.

CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANELCHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANELCHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANELCHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANELCHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
T-PAIN
Celebrities
March 10, 2021
T-Pain On Owning His Individuality + Growth In His Music: “I Wanted To Dig Deeper”
By Laura Schreffler
Nacho Figueras
Celebrities
March 10, 2021
Nacho Figueras, The World’s Most Famous Polo Player, Shares His High Goals For The Future
By Laura Schreffler
Fashion
March 10, 2021
Christian Louboutin Takes You On A Trip Aboard Loubi Airways For His Fall-Winter 2021 Collection
By Deyvanshi Masrani
dior
Fashion
March 9, 2021
Maria Grazia Chiuri Challenges Stereotypes & Archetypes In Her Fairytale World For Dior Fall 2021 RTW
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Kyle Kuzma

Los Angeles

New York

Miami

Loader