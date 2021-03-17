Photo Credit: Daniel Rodriguez

Lobster Tuesdays is a new special event that Marion Miami launched this past Tuesday, March 16. Described as “a sublimely lavish affair for those with exquisite taste,” the Tuesday special had a unique, lobster-centric menu that was every seafood lover’s fantasy. Marion Miami is part of the Mr. Hospitality Group that also manages the El Tucán and Baoli restaurants.

When you walk up to the restaurant there is a red carpet and a huge velvet rope manned by a smartly-dressed man, and an elegantly clad woman to greet you. There is indoor and outdoor seating as well as a full bar. The waiters and waitresses are all wearing similar white, crisp uniforms and the atmosphere gives off an air of sophistication with a little Miami flair.

The menu includes a mixture of starters and entrees including Crispy Lobster Tempura, Lobster Dynamite, Imperial Lobster Cocktail, Kobe & Lobster, Grilled Lobster Tail, Lobster Mac and Cheese, and New England Style Lobster Roll. It also had a cocktail list, their most notable cocktail being the Le Bellini that mixes fresh white peach juice with Prosecco.

Guests enjoyed entertainment and music provided by Hushmoney, as well as a sparkly dancer. All in all, if you’re looking for a fun Tuesday night in Miami, an under-the-sea escape to Marion Miami’s Lobster Tuesday may be just the thing you need.

