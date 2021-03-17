Nacho Figueras
Celebrities
Nacho Figueras, The World’s Most Famous Polo Player, Shares His High Goals For The Future
Rajon Rondo
Haute Wine + Spirits
How Do We Celebrate NBA All-Star Weekend? By Wine Tasting With 4x All-Star Rajon Rondo!
Aaron Paul
Haute Wine + Spirits
Haute Living Goes Mezcal Tasting With Aaron Paul (And Bryan Cranston Makes A Surprise Appearance)
Wesley Snipes
News
Second Chances: Wesley Snipes Is Back in “Coming 2 America” & Better Than Ever
Blaise Matuidi brunch
Haute Scene
World Cup Champion Blaise Matuidi Receives The Surprise Of His Life At Haute Living Cover Celebration

Under The Sea – Lobster Tuesdays At Marion Miami

Haute Cuisine

Photo Credit: Daniel Rodriguez

Lobster Tuesdays is a new special event that Marion Miami launched this past Tuesday, March 16. Described as “a sublimely lavish affair for those with exquisite taste,” the Tuesday special had a unique, lobster-centric menu that was every seafood lover’s fantasy. Marion Miami is part of the Mr. Hospitality Group that also manages the El Tucán and Baoli restaurants. 

Photo Credit: Daniel Rodriguez

When you walk up to the restaurant there is a red carpet and a huge velvet rope manned by a smartly-dressed man, and an elegantly clad woman to greet you. There is indoor and outdoor seating as well as a full bar. The waiters and waitresses are all wearing similar white, crisp uniforms and the atmosphere gives off an air of sophistication with a little Miami flair. 

Photo Credit: Daniel Rodriguez

Photo Credit: Daniel Rodriguez

 

The menu includes a mixture of starters and entrees including Crispy Lobster Tempura, Lobster Dynamite, Imperial Lobster Cocktail, Kobe & Lobster, Grilled Lobster Tail, Lobster Mac and Cheese, and New England Style Lobster Roll. It also had a cocktail list, their most notable cocktail being the Le Bellini that mixes fresh white peach juice with Prosecco. 

Photo Credit: Daniel Rodriguez

Photo Credit: Daniel Rodriguez

Guests enjoyed entertainment and music provided by Hushmoney, as well as a sparkly dancer.  All in all, if you’re looking for a fun Tuesday night in Miami, an under-the-sea escape to Marion Miami’s Lobster Tuesday may be just the thing you need. 

Photo Credit: Daniel Rodriguez

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
HAUTE TV
March 19, 2021
“Coast To Coast” Real Estate Webinar #11 By Haute Residence
By Seth Semilof
HAUTE TV
March 19, 2021
“Coast To Coast” Real Estate Webinar #9 By Haute Residence
By Seth Semilof
Haute Living Dinner Series Mar2021 1
Haute Events
March 17, 2021
Haute Living Launches Haute Leaders Dinner Series At Uchi Miami
By Andres E. Caceres
Guy Fieri + Sammy Hagar
Cover Story
March 17, 2021
Behind The Bromance: Talking Friendship & Tequila With Santo Founders Sammy Hagar + Guy Fieri
By Laura Schreffler
Kyle Kuzma

Los Angeles

New York

Miami

Loader