Mark Atalla, America’s Leading Finance Entrepreneur, Lays Out A Few Tips For Successful Private Lending Practices

Photo Credit: Mark Atalla

As the founder and managing partner of his firm Carlyle Capital, he has raised the bar for others in the private lending industry.

As years pass by, we learn more about entrepreneurs and professionals who up their game in the business world in their respective niche. They do so not only to achieve greater success but also to inspire many other aspiring professionals in the industry. Mark Atalla stands tall as one of the leading names in the finance and real estate space in America, who today as a self-made entrepreneur leaves no stone unturned to raise the bar for others and impress not just the people in his industry but his own clientele as well with his one of a kind services and products through his exceptional private lending firm that deploys capital against real estate in the form of short-term and long term bridge loans to acquire, re-purpose, re-finance, or develop real estate holdings to benefit the real estate investors.

Mark Atalla, who turned into an entrepreneur at a very young age, today is in an influential position to share his ideas and few essential tips for successful private lending practice.

Focus locally: Mark Atalla says that the private lending business model becomes the most successful when one focuses locally. When you become a local expert, you can succeed in funding loans as you understand your local marketplace. He also points out that a successful private lender is the one who is first into the investment business and then into the lending business. Individuals must invest in what they know and where they know.

Be transparent: Do not pretend what you are not, points out Mark Atalla. The ace entrepreneur suggests professionals strive for total transparency that can exude their passion and visions. The authenticity and transparency will attract more clientele and develop more trust.

Be specific: It is essential to be specific in explaining what a private lending firm offers. Over-promising things and not offering the results to customers doesn’t help in making the firm a success story. Hence, Mark Atalla also suggests people be genuine with their advertising and marketing and be specific with what services they offer.

Mark Atalla speaks about the culture that exists in his organization and says that they pride themselves as a company that consists of passionate professionals who truly love what they do. This very energy and atmosphere has only propelled them forward in the industry and has helped them chase different levels of greatness each day.

