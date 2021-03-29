Nacho Figueras
Ralph Lauren Debuts Old Hollywood Film Featuring Janelle Monáe For Spring 2021 Collection Presentation

Celebrities, Fashion, News

“Once upon a time, we gathered”, were the words Grammy-nominated songstress Janelle Monáe shared as she took the stage during Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2021 Collection and Purple Label virtual fashion presentation. Ahead of the cinematic performance, Ralph Lauren sent thoughtfully appointed viewing kits to the brand’s top clients across the globe. The brand gift featured monogrammed napkins, a silver-plated bowl for noshing on hand-cut potato chips, a bottle of bourbon, and a pair of tumblers for cheersing to a time that was.

Janelle Monáe with blonde hair singing on microphone
Janelle Monáe for Ralph Lauren Spring 2021

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

The Ralph Lauren Beverly Hills store was transformed into a 1950s Big Band jazz cabaret with Monáe donning a double-breasted tuxedo, singing a rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “All or Nothing at All”.

Janelle Monáe with blonde hair singing on microphone
Janelle Monáe performing for Ralph Lauren Spring 2021 Collection Presentation

“My designs have always been about creating a world that is beyond fashion, a world of romance and timeless sophistication,” said Ralph Lauren in a statement for this collection. “For Spring 2021, my collections intertwine those feelings and express a personal style that is modern and enduring”, the designer stated. Exuding elegance and romance, the collection stayed true to the heritage brand’s preppy roots with sophisticated tailoring.

The collection also evoked the desire to travel — whether to a far-flung destination, or through time, as the American designer reminisces on the Gilded Age of Hollywood and brought to mind classic films like Casablanca, a romantic 1940s film with Morocco as the backdrop.

Model wearing blazer and sunglasses
Ralph Lauren Spring 2021 Collection

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Spring 2021 Collection

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Spring 2021 Collection

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

“We danced, we loved, we laughed, And we looked good.”, Monáe remarked, referring to the pre-pandemic social interaction many long for.

Using the see-now buy-now fashion show model, all pieces that debuted during the virtual show were immediately available for purchase at RalphLauren.com.

