Innovative New Gaming-Themed 24/7 Twitch Reality Show By Bezlikiy Follows CS:GO Players

Photo Credit: Bezlikiy

Twitch live-streaming has been popular for several years now. This social media platform caters to gamers who want to show off their gameplay to fans. Lifestreaming is popular because it shows viewers what it’s like from a pro gamer’s perspective to play a game. It’s also a fun and entertaining way to connect with the community of a game that viewers enjoy on their own. The rise of live-streaming has led one Russian Instagram mega influencer to get an idea. He decided to create a reality show on Twitch based on the popular online first-person game called Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Today, this game is in the top 10 in the Commonwealth of Independent States as far as the most popular online games played go. It also ranks in the top 170 of all online games worldwide. The popularity of this game on the largest video streaming platform in the world, Twitch, is also massive. Within the past year, there have been over 759 million hours watched of gamers playing CCS:GO on Twitch.

Nearly 17 million hours of gameplay have been logged, with 86,000 viewers watching a CS:GO live-stream, on average. The official page for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on Twitch has over 27 million followers. Almost a million Twitch streamers have been showing off their gameplay, which all demonstrates just how popular this game still is after a decade since its original release.

Bezlikiy sees the immensely dedicated community of CS:GO players in the CIS and around the world, and believed that fans of the game would like to get an inside look into what it takes to be one of the best CS:GO players in the world. The online reality show he designed will be putting a group of professional CS:GO players in the same house, and live-streaming their lives 24/7 for the duration of the show.

The show is going to enable viewers to get the inside take on what is required in becoming a professional eSports player, particularly with the popular CS:GO. Participants of the reality show will be the so-called ground team and have their lives video streamed to potentially millions of fans of the game.

The novel idea for this show followed in the footsteps of such legendary shows as MTV’s The Real World and Big Brother, which has dozens of spin-offs in numerous countries. People love watching live-streams and immerse 24/7 reality shows, so Bezlikiy is planning for the show to be a big hit on Twitch.

The world of eSports is only getting bigger, and Bezlikiy sees that people are looking for something new and entertaining during these unusual times rife with a pandemic that has changed the way people interact with one another. He hopes this reality show will help people grab insight in regards to becoming better gamers, as well as to keep them entertained.

