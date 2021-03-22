Is ‘Dad Grass’ CBD Legit? – A Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight

Written in partnership with Blue Ribbon

CBD has taken the health and wellness worlds by storm, and rightly so. Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is a compound naturally derived in cannabis and hemp plants. It has been found to contain antioxidants and boasts strong anti-inflammatory properties that shown beneficial for things from anxiety and stress relief to pain management and mitigation.

Because of the exponential rise in popularity surrounding CBD, there are a variety of methods of consumption. Whether you are interested in vaping, edibles, oils, topicals, and more, there is an option for everyone. One of our favorite and newer method of consumption is through a pre-rolled “joint” of sorts. When it comes to anything CBD that is smokable, we here at Real Tested CBD like to turn to companies we know are reliable, legitimate, and who have participated in third-party testing. Today, we bring you ‘Dad Grass,’ and we think you will like what you see from their quality pre-rolls:

“Low Dose, Full Toke, Like Your Parents Used to Smoke. Dad Grass is reviving the mellow sensibility of the casual smoke. Our 100% Organic hemp pre rolled CBD joints serve up a clean buzz without the fuss. Our special collections of merch and apparel pay tribute to the timeless staples of dad style. Past, present and future. Like your dad’s stash, we keep things easy and dependable, never fancy or complicated.”

– Dad Grass

‘Dad Grass’ CBD Pre-Rolls – Real Tested CBD Review

Dad Grass Hemp CBD Pre-roll 10 Pack

Taking the number one spot in our Best CBD Jointscategory is Dad Grass’s 10 pack of CBD Pre-Rolls. These -pre-rolls received a highly recommended review from our experts, with fantastic test results on label claims, pesticide tests and moisture tests. This 10 pack of pre-rolls contains an amazing 1633.4mg of the various cannabinoids we like to see in CBD flower products, including CBN, CBC and THC. Dad Grass also removes all seeds and stems from their flower products, making these a really high-quality choice for a CBD pre-roll.

Dad Grass Pre-Rolled CBD Twoobie Joints

Next up from Dad Grass are their Twoobie CBD Pre-Rolled Joints. This two-pack of pre-rolls is packed with plenty of rare cannabinoids, only missing CBN. There are nearly 325mg of cannabinoids packed into these joints and they offer a great value to customers, costing just around $0.04 per milligram of CBD, and $1.10 per milligram of THC. These pre-rolls landed the third spot in our Best CBD Jointscategory.

‘Dad Grass’ Pre-Rolls Key Takeaways from Real Tested CBD

When it comes to anything that is inhaled, knowing that your product is quality is absolutely key. Turning to third party lab test results like ours at Real Tested CBD ensures your CBD purchase. Rich in cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids; Dad Grass definitely has it all. To compare all of our tested CBD pre-rolls, click here.

