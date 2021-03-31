Photo Credit: Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa

Is there anything better than relaxing at a luxury hotel with a glass of champagne in hand? Well yes, actually. That would be pressing a personalized “press for champagne” button to have bubbly at your beck and call! Here are four hotels around the globe that make ordering a bottle of bubbly as easy as pressing a button.

Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa

Champagne, France

Photo Credit: Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa

It’s appropriate that the Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa — the Champagne region’s premiere resort (which has been named the best hotel in the world, in fact) has a new way of providing its home libation to hotel guests. Royal Champagne guests craving some fizz will be treated to Champagne delivered to their room at any time of day, found on the provided in-room phone. To take their room service to another level, Royal Champagne is also launching an afternoon ice cream cart, that will travel room to room delivering daily sweet treats. Hotel highlights include a dedicated Champagne Concierge that can arrange exclusive tastings at the many nearby Champagne houses, Michelin-starred dining and an expansive spa in partnership with the cult-favorite Biologique Recherche.

Baccarat Hotel

New York, New York

Photo Credit: Baccarat Hotel

The glittering and gorgeous Baccarat Hotel in Manhattan has a little something something called “Beside Bubbles” — a.k.a. a dedicated Champagne button on its in-room phones! When guests press the button, they are just asked to choose their preference from the hotel’s champagne menu and a chilled bottle is instantly delivered to their room with two Baccarat flutes.

The Waldorf Hilton, London

London, U.K.

Photo Credit: The Waldorf Hilton

The Waldorf Hilton, London, doesn’t just have amazing access to the West End plays (which will be coming back soon we hope!): this glitzy Edwardian-style hotel has features a Press For Champagne button as a chic design feature in its signature Astor Suite, named after hotel founder William Waldorf Astor. Guests can press the button to have a waiter deliver their champagne of choice straight to their room.

Nai Harn

Phuket, Thailand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Nai Harn Phuket (@thenaiharnphuket)

It isn’t just city stays where the Champagne flows in-room. The Nai Harn Phuket allows luxury-loving beachy travelers staying in their higher room categories to make use of their Press for Champagne buttons, where the bubbles are delivered to the guests’ private terraces overlooking the sea.

HONORABLE RESTAURANT MENTIONS

Bob Bob Cité + Bob Bob Ricard

London, U.K.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon McCormack (@brandonmccormack)

London mainstay Bob Bob Ricard and its new and trendy little sister, Bob Bob Cité, both have fabulous French fare and tableside champagne buttons to make each dinner out into the most glamorous of parties.