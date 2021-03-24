Anthony Nuara Is Setting The Benchmark For Helping Others

Written in partnership with UAG LLC

Photo Credit: Anthony Nuara

“I believe in myself 101 % and my growth mindset is contagious.” – Anthony Nuara

Without inspiration and motivation, you could never challenge yourself and push your way forward to achieve what you have always dreamed of. For Anthony Nuara, the climb to success has not been an easy task. Knowing fully well the challenges and difficulties that encounter young people, Anthony aims to help everyone in need of guidance. He is trying to be the mentor he wishes he had when he was making his way to the top.

Anthony Nuara has become a public figure and multi-millionaire during the pandemic. While thousands of companies going bankrupt around the world, Antony has managed to grow 3 different companies in 3 different industries.

At the age of 21, Nuara had already started on the path to becoming a salesperson. He spent long days without rest knocking from door to door trying to sell products. This struggle had allowed him to be the sales tycoon he is now.

At 25, he took a huge risk and invested all he had at that time. A 1000$ was enough to make him a millionaire at the age of 31. He had a clear objective in mind and made every effort to chase his goal.

In a recent interview, Nuara was asked several questions related to young people who are now in the position he was in 10 years ago. Here is what he had to say.

“I encourage young people to take risks and work hard to get rewards. Investing money requires time and hard work. If you have a hunger for business, nothing should stop you back, once you start investing you will never stop until you achieve financial freedom. For Everyone who needs help or answers to business and investment questions, I’m always happy to help via Instagram.”

In order to help as many youngsters as possible, Anthony Nuara created Amazon Freedom. A company that helps investors and those who work in the e-commerce business reach higher levels. The aim of the company is to help clients make 7 figures passive income stores. The Amazon Freedom team is made of experts in various fields; they take care of all tedious day-to-day tasks so their client could enjoy his free time.

It is clear that Anthony is making tremendous efforts to help young people grow through all available methods. He went as far as to create Freedom Investing, a community of investors with whom he shares his broad business experience.

During the interview, Anthony Nuara stated that the key to success is to remain motivated and be able to suppress emotions, two features many young people nowadays seem to lack. “If you can’t manage your emotions you won’t go far in life. When was the last time you did something smart when you were very angry?” he answered when he was asked about the biggest lesson he learned in the past few years.

He also stated that daily discipline is a key element that will keep you pushing forward despite having hard days. He urges young investors to make a daily routine and stick to it if they want to see results. By making your work a hobby, you will never feel bored or overburdened. For Anthony, checking the thousands of emails every day is not a tedious task anymore, it is something he looks forward to the next morning.

We have asked Anthony for his favorite quote and this was his answer:

“Above all, don’t lie to yourself. The man who lies to himself and listens to his own lie comes to a point that he cannot distinguish the truth within him, or around him, and so loses all respect for himself and for others. And having no respect he ceases to love.”

― Fyodor Dostoevsky

Contact him on Instagram and his website for more information.