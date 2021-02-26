Your New Summer Wardrobe Heroes From FitFlop

Photo Credit: FitFlop

The time for winter is over, we want summer! The snow has had its fun, but the sun is beginning to peek through again. Although summer is unfortunately still a few months away, the time for putting away the overcoats and bringing out the sundresses and shorts is almost near. And no season would be complete without matching shoes to complement the outfits. Out with the old and in with the new, as they say. We’ve made a list of the perfect summer shoes from FitFlop that are both lightweight and breathable without sacrificing your personal fashion. FitFlop believes that you don’t have to choose between comfort and looking cute. Their mission is to support you from the ground up with the perfect combination of biomechanics, comfort, and fashion. Plan ahead for your new favorite summer shoes below!

RALLY – Airyknit Sneakers

A summer classic. FitFlop has reworked their bestselling Rally trainers in a soft, light, breathable engineered knit. The Airyknits are fresh, sleek, and breezy while keeping the timeless ‘tennis shoe’ shape that works with everything from floaty dresses to sharp tailoring. These are wardrobe must have’s this year!

RALLY – Suede Sneakers

With clean styling, an old-school shape, and the Rally’s ultra-light, flexible Anatomicush™ midsoles, these are the sneakers no woman can do without. These will work with your whole wardrobe season after season and will be your go-tos on busy days when comfort is non-negotiable.

RALLY – Jungle-Print Leather Sneakers

Welcome to the jungle! Sporting a statement print inspired by exotic Amazon foliage, these are fun and super fresh. In softly padded, supple leather, these sneakers have a classic ‘tennis shoe’ shape, similar to the Airyknits, that works with everything from jeans to tailoring. A touch of comfy ‘practical’ with a dash of Miami.

RALLY – Leather Sneakers

Similar to the suede sneakers, these shoes are an old-school classic that will shine no matter what outfit you put them with. They are light, flexible, and have an all-day comfort that will stand up to whatever summertime excursions you put them through.

ALLEGRO – Airyknit Ballet Flats

These are not your average ballet flats. Think genius design: sleek featherlight midsoles, anatomically contoured to support your feet, with high-rebound Dynamicush™ cushioning hidden in the forefoot. This summery version is in a soft light two-pattern engineered knit, with a stretchy topline for a foot-hugging fit.

