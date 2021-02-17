Designer Rebecca Minkoff invited guests into a lush palm-tree oasis on the fifth floor of Spring Studios in Manhattan for the debut of her see-now, buy-now Spring/Summer 2021 collection. The socially-distanced presentation was one of a handful of in-person productions to take place on the official NYFW calendar this season . Amid the melting snow outside, Minkoff’s summer scene featured matching masks with blouses and dresses in floral, leopard, zebra print, and a standout black vegan leather short set. Photo Credit: Rebecca Minkoff

“I always find myself drawing inspiration from both my love for the city and also nature, so this collection really embodies both of those environments,” describes the designer in her statement about her latest collection. Speaking of the set, “We wanted it to be a botanical garden set amongst the urban jungle that is New York City,” said Minkoff.

Photo Credit: Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff is known for contrasting bohemian silhouettes against a rocker aesthetic. This collection featured feminine design elements such as voluminous sleeves, billowy dresses, and eyelet fabric juxtaposed with studded details, fringe, and moto detailing.

Photo Credit: Rebecca Minkoff

With a 1970s vibe, the collection’s color palette includes caramel, khaki, and bordeaux, with a retro-inspired mix of leather and suede handbags. The looks were completed with footwear that included revamped styles like booties with tassel detailing, studded sandals, and strappy heels.

Photo Credit: Rebecca Minkoff

This will be the second season the designer has produced a socially-distanced fashion week event as the global pandemic continues. “I think it’s about rolling with the punches . W e’ve already done this show through COVID, so we already knew how to do the show safe and responsibly,” said Minkoff.

Photo Credit: Rebecca Minkoff

Shop Rebecca Minkoff’s latest collection HERE.