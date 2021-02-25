Photo Credit: Naho Kubota

Cote Miami officially opened its doors on February 12 in the Miami Design District, on the corner of 39th Street and 2nd Avenue. Famously known as the first KOREAN STEAKHOUSE™, Cote’s New York location has received so much acclaim that proprietor Simon Kim decided to open another location down south. Cote is the only Korean steakhouse in the world to hold a Michelin star and has since its opening in 2017.

The Miami location covers 5,892 square feet and has a 100-plus seat dining room, designed by architecture studio MNDPC, and tabletop smokeless grills at each table. The location will also have an oval-shaped bar celebrated in New York for its “see and be seen” allure; a red-light dry-aging room; and the PK Room, a private dining space and ode to the developer T.V. Moore (nicknamed the “Pineapple King”), who turned his pineapple farm in the 1920s into the neighborhood known today as the Miami Design District.

Photo Credit: Gary He

The restaurant will feature executive chef David Shim, whose Miami menu will feature all of the main staples of the New York Cote as well as some exclusive Miami dishes. One exclusive dish is the COTE “Ceviche”, featuring Amberjack, snapper, cobia, and trout roe with thinly sliced pickled fennel and chojang vinaigrette, an ode to the city’s Latin and South American influences. COTE’s menu follows the Beef & Leaf® philosophy of serving light and bright pickled vegetables (preserved on-site in the restaurant’s “Vegetable Fermentation Lab”) in lieu of traditionally heavier steakhouse sides. The location will also have James Beard Award-nominated Beverage Director Victoria James and Master Sommelier Mia Van De Water to give guests a luxury, Michelin-star worthy experience.

Photo Credit: Naho Kubota

“It was love at first sight,” says restaurateur Simon Kim. “I loved the people, the lifestyle, and the weather. I fell in love with Miami and I was determined to open COTE here; so approaching our opening nearly two years later is a dream come true. We didn’t let COVID hinder our passion project and have taken the most extreme measures to ensure we create a safe dining experience where guests can take in the simple yet fine pleasures of good food, great drink, and a fun atmosphere.”

Photo Credit: Gary He

Cote Miami has gone above and beyond to provide a safe dining experience for its patrons despite Covid-19. Each tabletop grill is smokeless and uses a downdraft vortex to vacuum and suck all the air out at an exchange rate 6.6 times more frequently than standard restaurants. They have also invested in a half-million-dollar, state-of-the-art Paragon Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS), which continuously replaces indoor air with fresh outdoor air.

For more information please visit www.cotemiami.com or call 305.434.4668.