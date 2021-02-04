gucci dec/jan 2021
J.McLaughlin And The Everglades Foundation Partner On A Capsule Collection Inspired By The Everglades

Photo Credit: J.McLaughlin

Iconic clothing brand J.McLaughlin and non-profit The Everglades Foundation have teamed up for the fourth year in a row to create a capsule collection in support of the non-profit’s efforts to preserve the Everglades, a World Heritage Site. The Everglades Foundation is committed to the restoration and preservation of the Everglades, a 3 million acre wetland in South Florida made up of marshes, a river, and over 2,000 unique species of plants and animals. A staple of South Florida, it also provides water to over 9 million residents and 50 million visitors per year. 

“We’re thrilled to partner with The Everglades Foundation and help support its important mission. With over 20 locations in Florida, J.McLaughlin truly considers Florida our second home. Being a good neighbor is essential to our company ethos and we can’t think of a better way to help keep Florida beautiful than by supporting an organization that is committed to preserving Florida’s natural beauty,” says Kevin McLaughlin, Co-Founder and Creative Director of J.McLaughlin.

10% of the proceeds from the collection will go to support the Everglades Foundation’s mission to restore and protect the Everglades through science, advocacy, and education. Through these sales and Local & Loyal events, there are also funds set aside specifically for the Everglades Literacy program, which has trained 3,700 teachers and impacted over 100,000 students in the state of Florida. 

Photo Credit: J.McLaughlin

“The Everglades Literacy Program empowers the next generation of conservation stewards to continue our mission of restoring and protecting one of the most important and unique ecosystems in the world,” said The Everglades Foundation’s CEO Eric Eikenberg. “Our long-standing partnership with J.McLaughlin speaks of their commitment to protecting Florida’s water and habitat.”

The limited-edition collection is inspired by the Everglades’ natural beauty and will be available in all J.McLaughlin Florida stores, the New York flagships, as well as online at https://www.jmclaughlin.com/collections/everglades.html. J.McLaughlin and The Everglades Foundation will also host a series of in-store and virtual events throughout Florida to raise further awareness and funds for the foundation. 

