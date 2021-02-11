Valentine's Day
Aced Gallery Brings Its Iconic Art To Las Olas Boulevard

Art, News

ACED GALLERY Photo Credit: ACED GALLERY

ACED Gallery is coming to Fort Lauderdale and will call 607 E Las Olas Boulevard its new home. The famed art gallery has an eclectic art collection that includes works from artists such as Damien Hirst, Kenny Scharf, Flore, Gregory Siff, and Justin Lyons. The new space spans nearly 3000 square feet and will showcase the art in a thought-provoking and nostalgic manner. Known for its edgier pieces, Aced’s display will also include works from figurative characters artist Kaws and manga-inspired artist Takashi Murakami.

ACED GALLERY Photo Credit: ACED GALLERY

Owner Michael Cassiliano says, “The warm welcome we’ve received is amazing, and ACED is just what Fort Lauderdale needed.”

Aced Gallery is known for its shows from the Hamptons in New York down to Art Basel in Miami. The gallery has won numerous awards for Best in Show and will continue to be a space for art enthusiasts to enjoy the beautiful art pieces the gallery has to offer.

Aced GalleryPhoto Credit: Aced Gallery

