gucci dec/jan 2021
News
Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With Gucci Handbags & Shoes Featuring Jackie 1961 Handbag
Dior beauty dec/jan 2021
News
ROCK ‘N’ ROLL FANTASY: Haute Living’s Exclusive Beauty Editorial With Dior Makeup’s Golden Nights Holiday Collection
Kyle Kuzma
News
How NBA Star Kyle Kuzma Is Making His Childhood Dreams Come True
Yvan Jacqueline & Deyvanshi Masrani
News
One-On-One With Parfums De Marly Managing Director Yvan Jacqueline On Pegasus Exclusif & Saks Miami Launches
Louis XIII
News
HAPPY HAUTE HOLIDAYS: The 2020 Haute Living Luxury Gift Guide Is Here

Check Out The Wine Access Unfiltered Podcast To Hear From NFL/NBA Stars, Celebrity Chefs & More

Celebrities, Haute Wine + Spirits, News

Wine Access Unfiltered Podcast
Wine Access Unfiltered Podcast hosts Vanessa Conlin & Amanda McCrossin

Photo Credit: Wine Access

By now, you know that we love wine. And by now, we know that you love wine. So, it’s always fun to hear from other people who love wine, especially when those other people are three-time NBA Champion and Miami Heat Captain Udonis Haslem; or celebrity chef Kayla Greer whose clientele includes Drake, Demi Lovato and Diddy; or even former New York Giant Tiki Barber…to name a few. The Wine Access Unfiltered podcast features these names and more, “tak[ing] you behind the bottle and into what [they] really love about wine: the intimate moments, unforgettable occasions, and hilarious stories that the best bottles bring about.” Hear from the stars themselves on their favorite bottles, memories, wine culture in their respective fields and some behind-the-scenes tidbits you won’t want to miss.

Udonis Haslem x Wine Access
Three-time NBA Champion and Miami Heat Captain Udonis Haslem might be the oldest player in the league, but he’s the NBA’s newest wine aficionado. This week he joins Amanda and Vanessa with the inside scoop on NBA-Wine Culture, his vinous mentors Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade, and how he’s scoring major points in the battle against COVID-19.

Photo Credit: Wine Access

Tiki Barber x Wine Access
Long time Running Back of the New York Giants, Tiki Barber, opens up about his passion for wine, love of Napa Valley, and how hard it is to get the job done in stiletto heels. Yes. Seriously.

Photo Credit: Wine Access

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST FROM APPLE PODCASTS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST ON SPOTIFY

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST ON GOOGLE PLAY MUSIC

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
gucci dec/jan 2021
Fashion
January 4, 2021
Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With Gucci Handbags & Shoes Featuring Jackie 1961 Handbag
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Radmila Lolly
Ambassador
December 21, 2020
Haute Living Miami Ambassador Radmila Lolly Talks Holiday & Art Season In The Magic City
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Dior beauty dec/jan 2021
Art
December 20, 2020
ROCK ‘N’ ROLL FANTASY: Haute Living’s Exclusive Beauty Editorial With Dior Makeup’s Golden Nights Holiday Collection
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Bam Adebayo
Cover Story
December 17, 2020
Bam Adebayo: The Rise Of The Miami Heat’s Hottest Young Star
By Laura Schreffler
Kyle Kuzma

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_MIKE TYSON

New York

RICK-ROSS-CVR-INSTA

Miami

Loader