National Historic Landmark The Biltmore Celebrates Its 95th Anniversary

Haute Hotel, News

Biltmore HotelPhoto Credit: Biltmore HotelThe Biltmore celebrates being a staple of Coral Gables for 95 years this month, having opened its doors on January 15, 1926. A national historic landmark, people from across the globe have flocked to this famous hotel for generations to enjoy its luxurious amenities, championship golf course, renowned spa, meeting and event spaces — and, of course, to also enjoy its 23,000 square-foot grand pool (the largest pool in the world at the time of its opening).

The standard for luxury hotels, the Biltmore has had very important guests stay in its rooms over the past century. Guests include the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, President Joe Biden, President Bill Clinton, Judy Garland, Bing Crosby, Al Capone, Ginger Rogers, and President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who also had a secondary White House office at the hotel. Other big names include Muhammad Ali, Karolina Kurkova, Oprah Winfrey, Tiger Woods, and Magic Johnson among others.

Biltmore HotelPhoto Credit: Biltmore Hotel For nearly a century the Biltmore has set the standard for luxury hospitality and will continue to do so for the industry at large,” said Gene Prescott, Chairman & owner of the Biltmore Hotel. “We are honored to celebrate our rich history and simultaneously look forward to a brighter future.”

In the spring of 2020, The Biltmore was forced to close its doors along with all other hotels in the industry due to Covid-19. It has since reopened (following all mandatory health protocols) and recently completed a $35 million renovation to the entire property. This renovation updated many areas, including the accommodations, meeting spaces, fitness center, and an 18-hole, par-71 championship golf course. The Biltmore made sure to keep all of the Mediterannean-inspired styles it is known for, however, just with a few more updated features for the guests in this next century to come.

To learn more about the Biltmore call 1(855) 311-6903 or visit www.biltmorehotel.com

