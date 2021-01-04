gucci dec/jan 2021
Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial With Gucci Handbags & Shoes Featuring Jackie 1961 Handbag

THE CONTEMPORARIES, THE CLASSICS

Leave it to Gucci to combine the House heritage with modern style, to create an unmistakable aesthetic that marries the contemporary and the classic so seamlessly. Gold-tone chains, crystal embellishments, pops of vibrant coloring and varied sizing are just some of the added touches to enhance otherwise traditional styles, creating a hybrid that pulls from the past but picks up from the present. Highlighted here is the Jackie 1961 handbag, a signature style for the House with curved shaping, that recognizable hardware, and—thanks to Creative Director Alessandro Michele—eye-catching colors and sizes, ranging from mini to medium. Discover the handbags and shoes here, accented by the Gucci Décor collection.

ART DIRECTOR & PRODUCER: DEYVANSHI MASRANI
PHOTOGRAPHER: NATHAN KRAXBERGER
STILL LIFE: CELINE GRISCOM
SHOT ON LOCATION AT THE CROSBY SUITE AT THE CROSBY STREET HOTEL IN SOHO, NYC 

Photo Credit: Nathan Kraxberger

Kyle Kuzma

