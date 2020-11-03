Leap Into Fall Weather With These Statement Boots From FitFlop

Photo Credit: Instagram: @afroturkk

One of our favorite seasons of the year is upon us and that means cozy clothes and warm accessories to bundle up with this fall. And of course, it wouldn’t be complete without pairing each of your outfits with high-quality, statement-making boots. In honor of the fall season, we’ve decided to round up some of our top picks from footwear experts FitFlop that are perfect for every type of fashionista to complete any look, showcasing your signature style. Additionally, they are all crafted with Supercomff™ comfort technology to ensure both comfort and style, featuring firm cushioning at the heel to reduce impact, slip-resistant rubber pods and soft cushioning at the forefoot to diffuse pressure in the area. FitFlop believes that for a shoe to be really cool, it’s got to be comfortable. Find your perfect boots below!

Photo Credit: FitFlop

HELMI – Croc-Embossed Leather Ankle Boots

These are the perfect boots to add a bit of edge to your look with intricate craftsmanship and detailing, featuring croc-embossed leather, crossover straps and a bamboo-designed buckle. They come in black, light tan or maroon. Throw them on with a pair of jeans and a leather jacket and your look is complete!

Purchase them here

SIGNEY – Mixte Leather Knee-High Boots

For the equestrian lovers or those who channel a more prepster style, these knee-high boots are the perfect pair for your fall look. They’re crafted with rich leather and feature a suede collar and pull tabs, providing both warmth and comfort throughout the fall season.

Purchase them here

SIGNEY – Mixte Leather Ankle Boots

Similar to the knee-high boots, these equestrian-inspired ankle boots are luxuriously crafted and serve as a durable and comfortable pair of easy-to-wear boots, ready to mix and match with your ensembles this season.

Purchase them here

Photo Credit: FitFlop

SKANDI – Leather Ankle Boots

These comfortable yet stylish boots are great for any occasion – dress up or down by pairing these vintage-inspired boots with a dress and tights, or pants and a cool jacket. They’re inspired by Nordic hiking boots, so you can rest assured that you’ll be comfortable all day or night long while you’re on your feet.

Purchase them here

KNOT – Leather Knee-High Boots

These timeless knee-high boots are a great investment for your fall and winter wardrobe. Featuring minimalist Scandinavian detailing and available in three colors – black, lingonberry and mustard – they will help you stay comfortable and feel sophisticated no matter where your day or night takes you.

Purchase them here

KNOT – Leather Ankle Boots

Similar to the Knot leather knee high boots, these Scandinavian-style leather boots are a classic and timeless addition to add to your ensemble this season. The zipper allows for on-and-off ease and its signature knot adds a touch of sophisticated detailing to complete the look.

Purchase them here

Photo Credit: FitFlop

MARIA – Leather Ankle Boots

If you prefer a more minimalist, smart and chic style, these are the boots for you. They are low-cut and crafted in soft leather – they are simple yet neat and add the perfect everyday, functional accessory to your wardrobe this season, available in light tan, lingonberry, black or chocolate brown.

Purchase them here

MONA – Buckle Leather Ankle Boots

These elegant ankle boots add sophisticated detailing to a fantastically comfy ankle bootie. They are crafted in smooth leather and accentuated with crossover straps in a soft suede material that adds a nice contrast to the overall look of the boot.

Purchase them here