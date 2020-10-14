Kinga Lampert
News
Kinga Lampert Shares Why Breast Cancer Research Has Never Been More Important
Francis Ford Coppola
Cover Story
Francis Ford Coppola: Protecting His Legacy During The Pandemic
Louis Vuitton Larry O’Brien trophy nba Los Angeles lakers
Fashion
Larry O’Brien NBA Finals Trophy Presented To LA Lakers In Louis Vuitton Travel Case For First Time Ever
Vanessa Conlin Wine Access x Josh Hart
News
Wine Access Launches Diversity In Wine Scholarship Program With Josh Hart For People of Color
Celebrities
Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr On How Kobe Bryant Shaped His Career

Record Producer Jimmy Boss: “My Talent Sourcing Platform Will Reinvent The Wheel”

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Jimmy BossPhoto Credit: Jimmy Boss

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

Jimmy Boss is a 25-year-old entrepreneur who has many strings to his bow. Indeed, known now for a few years as “Manager of shadow artists” with his agency Shadow Management and his label Shadow Records, he decides never to communicate the names of his artists. Communication call? Storytelling? Marketing? In any case, since 2016, everything has been successful for this young entrepreneur. After having made a lot of talk about him on the networks since some very big artists had started to use his name as a Hashtag, we know that he is more and more transparent on his convictions and, since the beginning of 2020, begins to deliver everywhere on the web thanks to interviews he gives. He even decides to open his own website in order for several young musical talents to send him compositions.

Since 2020, he communicates on networks that he releases a training: “how to succeed in music in 2020: Successful Artist” only available on request, we tried for you and we give you our opinion.

ADVERTISING

That’s not all. Jimmy Boss will launch Outsiders.TV, an Instagram page supporting young artists and allowing them to win huge rewards that will allow them to break even faster.

Is music your passion and you want to make it your career? But, you seem lost…

Maybe you are wondering:

“How can I stand out against the thousands of professional artists who are hit the national and international scene?”

“What can I do to make my tubes stand out?”

First, you have talent, that’s your best asset, Jimmy says. You’ll just need a little help to make a living from your music.

Jimmy BossPhoto Credit: Jimmy Boss

A successful producer and entrepreneur, Jimmy Boss, has set up a training program to support artists and music enthusiasts on their journey.

Trainer in the recording industry, Jimmy Boss is an ambitious producer entrepreneur who is passionate about music.

He managed to make a place for himself in the musical world thanks to his talents, his ambition, his will to succeed and his network. Friend of the stars, he has known the world of music for years.

By creating his own label and artist management agency, the entrepreneur quickly achieved real success. The proof: his numerous gold and platinum disc certifications which he keeps secret with Shadow Records / Shadow Management: the story-telling begins.

At the moment, Jimmy Boss is sharing his rich experience with all artists by providing numerous advice through the “Successful Artist” training.

Jimmy BossPhoto Credit: Jimmy Boss

This is a Music Business training course aimed at helping talented artists who want to make a splash. Whether you are a beginner or developing musician, group or producer, he gradually gives you all the instructions you need to reach your goal of making a success of your musical journey. The training is provided exclusively online ON DEMAND. From home, you can enjoy it comfortably in front of your computer.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Acqualina Resort & Residences
News
October 21, 2020
Join Acqualina Resort & Residences For A Virtual, 25th Annual ‘I Have A Dream’ Foundation Gala
By Paige Mastrandrea
Dominique Crenn
Celebrities
October 20, 2020
Despite Cancer + The Pandemic, Why 3 Michelin Star Chef Dominique Crenn Is Happier Than Ever
By Laura Schreffler
Nate Berkus
Celebrities
October 20, 2020
WATCH: Nate Berkus Shares Design Tips For Your Holiday At Home This Year
By Laura Schreffler
La Fête du Rosé
Haute Wine + Spirits
October 19, 2020
Philanthropic Spotlight: La Fête Du Rosé + Wayne Boich To Give Back For Racial Justice
By Paige Mastrandrea
CVR1_STING_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_KIM CATTRALL_NY (1)

New York

CVR1_CAMILLE KOSTEK_V2

Miami

Loader