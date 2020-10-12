Louis Vuitton Larry O’Brien trophy nba Los Angeles lakers
Fashion
Larry O’Brien NBA Finals Trophy Presented To LA Lakers In Louis Vuitton Travel Case For First Time Ever
Vanessa Conlin Wine Access x Josh Hart
News
Wine Access Launches Diversity In Wine Scholarship Program With Josh Hart For People of Color
Celebrities
Gavin Rossdale Dishes On Home-Schooling His Kids + His New Album During An At-Home Cooking Demo
Kim Cattrall
Celebrities
How Her Holy New Role Helped Kim Cattrall Cope With Her Own Mortality
Celebrities
DeMarcus Lawrence: Why Football Is the Great Equalizer That America Needs Right Now

Honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month At Miami Design District This October

City Guide, News, Philanthropy

Miami Design DistrictPhoto Credit: Luis Gomez

There is no better way to get back into the swing of our normal lives and hosting events than to give back to a fantastic and important cause. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Miami’s happening Design District will be hosting a series of community events in order to bring awareness to the cause, partnering with its retail stores and community philanthropists.

Miami Design District will host the fifth annual benefit in partnership with Angeles Alumna, a breast cancer survivor, as well as founder and visionary of the event. The event benefits the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Throughout the month, the neighborhood will host five events bringing awareness to the cause, culminating the month with the Fashion Strikes Cancer Benefit on Thursday, October 29th at 7pm EST, taking place at the beautiful Palm Court. Together with the BCRF, Alumna will combine her passion for fashion and her commitment to working toward the cause for a wonderful evening of giving back and raising hope for those who are suffering, have suffered or have lost a loved one to cancer.

Museum Garage - Miami Design District

Photo Credit: Miami Design District

Additionally, Miami Design District will lead up to the event with various programming initiatives including a Sunset Yoga Class in Palm Court lead by Ahana Yoga Founder, Dawn Feinberg alongside Alumna, which took place on October 1. The group enjoyed the powerful yoga class as well as live music by Jahzel Dotel.

Coming up this week, MDD teams up with its high-end Rapha Racing boutique to host a MDD x Rapha Bike Ride, taking place on Sunday, October 18th at 6:30am EST in Jungle Plaza. Here, all riders will commemorate the event with a pink satin ribbon and can choose from two paths—South to Coconut Grove or North toward Dania Beach. To take part in the event, riders must pay $10, where 100-percent of the proceeds will be donated to the BCRF. Participants will also receive gift packages provided by the premier cycling retailer, as well as a MDD tote and beers courtesy of Veza Sur.

Miami Design DistrictPhoto Credit: Miami Design District

And on Saturday, October 24th, MDD and Rapha will host yet another fantastic event—the MDD x Rapha x Irun 5k Run/Walk, where participants will be challenged to walk or run in support of BCRF’s mission. The group will meet at 6:30am EST in Jungle Plaza and tickets will be sold for $5/person, with 100-percent of the proceeds benefiting BCRF. Runners/walkers will receive a gift bag upon conclusion of the event provided by Rapha Racing.

If you wish to help support the cause in raising funds throughout the month, please visit here to donate. 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
AKAI - Oct 2020 3
News
October 13, 2020
AKAI Estates Raises South Florida Suburban Living Standards
By Andres E. Caceres
Haiku
City Guide
October 13, 2020
Take A Look Inside Miami’s Upcoming Members-Only Restaurant, HAIKU
By Paige Mastrandrea
Exotics on Las Olas
City Guide
October 12, 2020
Warren Henry Zinn Previews The Third Annual Exotics On Las Olas Event
By Paige Mastrandrea
Louis Vuitton Larry O’Brien trophy nba Los Angeles lakers
Celebrities
October 12, 2020
Larry O’Brien NBA Finals Trophy Presented To LA Lakers In Louis Vuitton Travel Case For First Time Ever
By Deyvanshi Masrani
CVR1_STING_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_KIM CATTRALL_NY (1)

New York

CVR1_CAMILLE KOSTEK_V2

Miami

Loader