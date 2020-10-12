Honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month At Miami Design District This October

Photo Credit: Luis Gomez

There is no better way to get back into the swing of our normal lives and hosting events than to give back to a fantastic and important cause. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Miami’s happening Design District will be hosting a series of community events in order to bring awareness to the cause, partnering with its retail stores and community philanthropists.

Miami Design District will host the fifth annual benefit in partnership with Angeles Alumna, a breast cancer survivor, as well as founder and visionary of the event. The event benefits the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Throughout the month, the neighborhood will host five events bringing awareness to the cause, culminating the month with the Fashion Strikes Cancer Benefit on Thursday, October 29th at 7pm EST, taking place at the beautiful Palm Court. Together with the BCRF, Alumna will combine her passion for fashion and her commitment to working toward the cause for a wonderful evening of giving back and raising hope for those who are suffering, have suffered or have lost a loved one to cancer.

Photo Credit: Miami Design District

Additionally, Miami Design District will lead up to the event with various programming initiatives including a Sunset Yoga Class in Palm Court lead by Ahana Yoga Founder, Dawn Feinberg alongside Alumna, which took place on October 1. The group enjoyed the powerful yoga class as well as live music by Jahzel Dotel.

Coming up this week, MDD teams up with its high-end Rapha Racing boutique to host a MDD x Rapha Bike Ride, taking place on Sunday, October 18th at 6:30am EST in Jungle Plaza. Here, all riders will commemorate the event with a pink satin ribbon and can choose from two paths—South to Coconut Grove or North toward Dania Beach. To take part in the event, riders must pay $10, where 100-percent of the proceeds will be donated to the BCRF. Participants will also receive gift packages provided by the premier cycling retailer, as well as a MDD tote and beers courtesy of Veza Sur.

Photo Credit: Miami Design District

And on Saturday, October 24th, MDD and Rapha will host yet another fantastic event—the MDD x Rapha x Irun 5k Run/Walk, where participants will be challenged to walk or run in support of BCRF’s mission. The group will meet at 6:30am EST in Jungle Plaza and tickets will be sold for $5/person, with 100-percent of the proceeds benefiting BCRF. Runners/walkers will receive a gift bag upon conclusion of the event provided by Rapha Racing.

If you wish to help support the cause in raising funds throughout the month, please visit here to donate.