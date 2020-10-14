Health Coach Stephon Clinkscales On The Secret To Excellent Health

Photo Credit: Stephon Clinkscales

A​s the quest for well-being shifts from how you look to how you feel, we are all learning that our health is rooted in our lifestyles. Life is meant to be enjoyed. It’s meant to be lived, and often the stumbling block for people trying to lose weight or get healthier is the incredible restrictions some plans place on people, but health coach Stephon Clinkscales takes a different approach explaining that it doesn’t have to be that way. Clinkscales coaches his clients on how moderation is the key to achieving optimal health in our fast-paced and sometimes overwhelming lifestyles.

Entrepreneur, coach, and founder of @stephiscold, Clinkscales creates content that inspires people to live better, healthier, and more fulfilling lives—coaching men on a new version of masculinity, Clinkscales delivers courses full of life-long advice instead of quick fixes. “If you want to get the most out of your life, you have to be willing to put the work in and tackle everything from a different angle,” says Clinkscales. “Everything you’ve been told is wrong, and it’s up to you to change the narrative.”

The importance of good health

Health is a big topic for Clinkscales, as he believes this is where you build your foundation. “If you don’t have your health, you have nothing. It is at the core of everything we do,” he explains. “That is why health coaching is a major part of my business. If you want health combined with happiness, it’s all about moderation.” Clinkscales learned early that most people think optimal health is out of their reach because too many influencers are out there, promoting questionable advice that is too expensive, too restrictive, or doesn’t produce any results.

The secret to mastering moderation

“​Moderation is all about how I live my life. I don’t indulge or take breaks because it shouldn’t be a back and forth kind of thing. I enjoy myself. I work, live, play, and then make sure that fitness plays an integral part in all of it,” says Stephon. “Overhaul your life into something worth living, but something that also makes you feel good, and that will always include a solid workout and meal plan that works for you.” Clinkscales believes that results happen when you orient your life towards them and understand that there is no such thing as taking a break from your goals.

The path to optimal health

It might sound like Stephon is hard on himself, but he’s not, which is why he passionately promotes moderation in his plans. “Once you accept moderation as a tenet to health, you realize that overtime optimal health becomes a lifestyle and not just weight you lose for a big event,” states Clinkscales. Embracing moderation and promoting its power for health makes wellness accessible for everyone giving Clinkscales quite the robust following. As people grow tired of restrictions and band-aids to their wellness routines, influencers like Stephon Clinkscales change the narrative and empower people to take control.