5 Pro-Tips To Consider When Revamping From Architect Majed Veysel

Photo Credit: Majed Veysel

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

There are many different reasons why people revamp their homes. They could be doing it to make their home more functional, or perhaps they want to give it a new look. Whatever the reason, revamping a home can be overwhelming. It is essential to plan ahead to ensure that things go smoothly.

Majed Veysel is a successful architect and has worked on several significant projects over the years. Majed is well versed with the subject and gives us his top tips to consider when revamping your home.

Know your end goal

You must have an idea of what needs to be done in your house. The end result should be crystal clear in your mind. Do you want to increase its resale value, increase the usable space, or have an aesthetic overhaul?

To help bring direction and clarity to your vision, you can make a rough sketch of each room, allocate space, choose a color palette, and then dive into the details. If you’re planning to get married or start a family, consider adding a room for the baby. If your parents are living with you, take that into account. With clear goals, a straightforward course of action becomes easier to formulate.

Set a budget

This is an essential step before you start the process of revamping your home. Home renovation can be costly, and planning out your budget can save you a great deal of money and inconvenience. Jot down a list of tasks that need to be included in the revamp. From a fresh coat of paint, and furniture fittings, to new wallpapers and electricals, make a note. Always keep a buffer for miscellaneous or unplanned expenses. If you’re working a full-time job, plan ahead and set aside a part of each paycheck to help you cope with the expenditure. Lastly, if you’re on a tight budget, avoid unnecessary additions. Avoid that designer sofa you saw online, and consider purchasing second-hand furniture. Plan ahead, stick to the basics, and your budget will be a lot more manageable.

Photo Credit: Majed Veysel

Space management

Space management is essential and can help you gain maximum utility. Account for all the available space at your disposal and then plan ahead. If your home is on the smaller side, consider installing sliding doors and windows to conserve space. Use lighter colors for paint or wallpapers. Consider adding mirrors to give your home an additional dimension. Invest in wall-mounted or portable furniture that offers more utility and avoids cluttering your home. If your kitchen space is limited, choose multipurpose cabinets and shelves so that you gain additional storage space.

DIY vs hiring professionals

Strike the right balance between DIY and hiring a professional. While specific, more straightforward tasks like painting your home can be done solo, complicated tasks like planning the electricals, plumbing, or space management may be problematic. While doing things yourself can save on cost and be a lot of fun, make sure you know when to seek professional guidance. While you can choose light fixtures on your own, avoid any significant modifications like tearing down a common room wall or installing your home security system. The smart way forward is to strike the perfect balance between doing things on your own and seeking professional advice.

Lighting and Aesthetics

According to Majed, lighting and aesthetics can make a huge difference in your home’s overall look. First, decide the purpose of each room and plan ahead. Bedrooms should usually have warm lighting like lamps and shades with ample ventilation. Your study would require overhead lights that illuminate the entire space. Choose LED lighting instead of high consumption light bulbs and save a fortune on your power bill. Does the area have frequent power outages? Consider investing in an inverter or generator. Smart lighting solutions and well-planned aesthetics can transform your home. Think it through.

Building or renovating your home is meant to be memorable, enjoyable, and fulfilling. Following Majed’s advice will help you ease out the process and help you get the most out of it.

Photo Credit: Majed Veysel