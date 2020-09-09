Meet Wynwood’s Newest Addition: Skye Ink Tattoo Studio

Photo Credit: Skye Ink

Sustainability is the way of the future, and debuting in Miami’s trendy Wynwood neighborhood is the newest wave—a sustainable tattoo shop, Skye Ink Tattoo Studio. The innovative and high-end tattoo studio will officially welcome guests this weekend on September 12th at 519 NW 26th St., Suite 102, Miami, FL 33127.

Photo Credit: Skye Ink

Bridging the world between old and new, this cutting-edge studio offers vegan and sustainable tattoos, ensuring customers that the ingredients that they are putting in their bodies through these tattoo designs don’t have permanent, negative effects. Typically, tattoo inks are filled with harsh metals and animal by-products. Additionally, they are also commonly tested on animals. Skye Ink vouches to do better, manifesting their vegan, beauty and animal-loving beliefs into a real-life product.

Photo Credit: Skye Ink

All of Skye Ink’s tattoo inks, aftercare products and materials are clean and certified vegan, lacking chemicals and other harsh ingredients. Clients can feel comfortable walking into Skye Ink, sitting down in the chair and having the tattoo artists deliver them a tattoo that they know is safe for them.

Taking it a step further, Skye Ink continues its mission of sustainability using single-use, eco-friendly and biodegradable products to reduce plastic consumption.

Photo Credit: Skye Ink

Skye Ink Tattoo Studio serves as a future model for healthier and more sustainable tattoo studios to come. Look good and feel better at their new studio in Wynwood!

For more information, please visit www.skyeink.com or visit @skyeinkmiami on Instagram.