Caroline Frey
News
SIGN UP NOW: Discovering The Riches Of The Northern Rhône With Haute Living & Wine Access
Vanessa Conlin Wine Access x Josh Hart
News
Wine Access Launches Diversity In Wine Scholarship Program With Josh Hart For People of Color
Celebrities
Gavin Rossdale Dishes On Home-Schooling His Kids + His New Album During An At-Home Cooking Demo
Kim Cattrall
Celebrities
How Her Holy New Role Helped Kim Cattrall Cope With Her Own Mortality
Celebrities
DeMarcus Lawrence: Why Football Is the Great Equalizer That America Needs Right Now

A Strong Digital Presence Aids Influencer Marketing Platform Afrostylicity to Bolster Sales Amid The Pandemic

Entrepreneur

AfrostylicityPhoto Credit: Afrostylicity

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

The current pandemic has affected everyone from all walks of life. Big businesses and small businesses have been struck alike. Even with everything on a prolonged road to recovery, the future seems uncertain. Yet, it is noteworthy that some people are making greater efforts to bounce back. While social media influencers everywhere are getting hit hard by the pandemic, it is reassuring to hear digital platforms like Afrostylicity still maintaining a foothold on their social media and able to generate sales amidst widespread social distancing. 

Nyargem, the creator of Afrostylicity, is a fashion, travel and lifestyle influencer, content creator, and blogger. She has one of those stories that showcase a search for one’s passions and then achieving those dreams. Nyargem finished her MBA before starting work in healthcare administration. After working there, she began Afrostylicity with her fiancé Hugh, also a social media influencer. Afrostylicity began in 2016. It takes Nyargem’s passion further by being a digital platform that showcases fashion, travel, and lifestyle gems while connecting brands to consumers. She always believed in her creative side and loved trying out new products and recommending them to everyone. That is what led to the creation of Afrostylicity. It served as a way to get more authentic reviews on products, which reinforces Afrostylicity’s emphasis on authenticity.

AfrostylicityPhoto Credit: Afrostylicity

Afrostylicity makes sure that brands live up to their promises and deliver on quality. They want to get the best brands out there for their consumers. Afrostylicity, therefore, authenticates all products before they are recommended to consumers. This practice bolsters consumer loyalty to brands. 

Customers continued to flock to Afrostylicity, even during the current global crisis. While the crisis has led to a drastic decrease in revenue through paid product campaigns, sales continued to soar as customers frequented the platform, and transacted online. In this manner, Afrostylicity leveraged their strong digital presence and social media platforms to flourish amidst the pandemic, while promoting social distancing.

Nyargem has her blog that features links to different products that are being reviewed. Customers have faith in her recommendations, as well as her in-depth product knowledge. 

Afrostylicity is now working in tandem with retailers of mass-market products to grow reliance on e-commerce shopping and increase revenue for fashion, fitness, and health products. Indeed, this is an exciting time to experiment with the new. 

AfrostylicityPhoto Credit: Afrostylicity

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Louis Vuitton
Celebrities
October 7, 2020
Louis Vuitton Women’s SS 2021 Show With ‘80s Inspiration Takes The Digital Experience To The Next Level
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Sophia Amoruso
Celebrities
October 7, 2020
Sophia Amoruso Dishes On New Venture, Business Class: “Now Is A Time That’s Right For Experimentation.”
By Laura Schreffler
SoulCycle
City Guide
October 7, 2020
SoulCycle Miami Opens Outdoor Studio: SoulOutside
By Paige Mastrandrea
Caroline Frey
Haute Wine + Spirits
October 3, 2020
SIGN UP NOW: Discovering The Riches Of The Northern Rhône With Haute Living & Wine Access
By Deyvanshi Masrani
CVR1_STING_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_KIM CATTRALL_NY (1)

New York

CVR1_CAMILLE KOSTEK_V2

Miami

Loader