Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, Eva Longoria + More Bring Women’s Soccer To L.A.

Celebrities, News

Natalie PortmanPhoto Credit: Shutterstock

Women’s soccer in the U.S. is on the rise and a star-studded group of investors has come together to bring the newest team, nicknamed Angel City, to Los Angeles. The majority woman-founded group includes actress Natalie Portman, venture capitalist Kara Nortman and Julie Uhrman, a gaming entrepreneur who will serve as the team’s president.

The NSWL team is poised to debut in time for the 2022 season, returning after a 12-year break from Southern California. U.S. MLS teams are becoming more and more prevalent, as other big names like David Beckham have launched MLS teams in the U.S. such as his Inter Miami CF in South Florida. And women’s soccer has never been more relevant in the U.S., following the huge win from the U.S. Women’s National Team during the 2019 World Cup last summer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’m elated to help bring @weareangelcity to the City of Angels. Welcome to the beginning. #WeAreAngelCity

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on


Other members of the star-powered investment group include majority investor and Reddit Founder Alexis Ohanian with his wife, Serena Williams and daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. (who will serve as the youngest known professional sports team owner at 2 years old!); World Cup and Olympic Champions Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy, Joy Fawcett, Rachel Buehler, Tisha Venturini-Hoch and Abby Wambach; as well as actress and former Haute Living cover star Eva Longoria; Uzo Aduba; Jennifer Garner; Jessica Chastain; America Ferrera and more.

The franchise will announce the official name and location likely by the end of the year, as they are currently in talks with potential venue partners. Stay tuned for more updates on their Instagram page, @weareangelcity.

