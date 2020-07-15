Carmelo Anthony
Louis Vuitton Releases Playful Women’s Cruise 2021 Collection “Game On” With Playing Card Motifs

Fashion, News

Asserting that fashion is a game, Louis Vuitton‘s Cruise 2021 collection called “Game On” by Nicolas Ghesquière is the merging of the iconic world of Louis Vuitton and the fantastical and illusion-based world that a deck of playing cards represents. The signature LV Monogram Flowers are shown with the four suits of a card deck, bringing the two together for the eye-catching collection, where “Monogram plays its ace” and “clubs bloom, spades pierce, diamonds sparkle and the almighty heart reigns.” Moreover, incorporating motifs from a playful deck of cards plays even further into the Maison’s heritage, as it represents a staple accessory for the seasoned traveler—a character for whom Louis Vuitton has created since its trunk-making inception. And of course, the Maison’s “winning card” is its passionate craftsmanship, reflected in each and every piece in this collection and in all others, while Ghesquière’s personal journey is also prominently represented. “I looked somewhere that has been calling out to me for a long time, somewhere I hadn’t taken the time to go back to,” began the House’s Women’s Collections Creative Director. “To uncover one inspiration after another. This is an exploration of my creative identity.” Scroll to see some of the looks below and click here to visit the House’s website to learn more.

Louis Vuitton cruise 2021Photo Credit: Nicolas Krief/Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton cruise 2021Photo Credit: Nicolas Krief/Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton cruise 2021Photo Credit: Nicolas Krief/Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton cruise 2021Photo Credit: Nicolas Krief/Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton cruise 2021Photo Credit: Nicolas Krief/Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton cruise 2021Photo Credit: Nicolas Krief/Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton cruise 2021Photo Credit: Nicolas Krief/Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton cruise 2021Photo Credit: Nicolas Krief/Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton cruise 2021Photo Credit: Nicolas Krief/Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton cruise 2021Photo Credit: Nicolas Krief/Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton cruise 2021Photo Credit: Nicolas Krief/Louis Vuitton

 

