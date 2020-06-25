Wolfgang Puck
FeidPhoto Credit: Lord Plata

Salomón Villada Hoyos, more commonly known as Feid, is Latin music sensation, hailing from Medellín, Colombia. As a singer and songwriter, the star has quickly climbed the ranks of the music industry, crossing over to different parts of the world spanning from Latin America, Europe and the U.S. and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the industry. His single “Porfa” was a smash success, receiving Platinum and Gold Certifications in not only Latin America, but also Spain and the U.S. Boasting a following of 1.1M on Instagram, he’s kept his fans wanting more ever since the beloved song came to fruition. Now, he’s giving the fans what they’ve been calling for with a highly-anticipated “Porfa” remix, debuting Friday, June 26th, 2020 with fellow hitmakers and friends, J Balvin, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Sech and J Quiles.

FULL-PORFA-RMX-V1Photo Credit: Manuela Villada

Just one day before the remix’s debut, Haute Living was lucky enough to get to catch up with the star to hear more about “Porfa” remix, working with his friends and megastar collaborators, how he’s been spending quarantine in Miami, making music from home and connecting with fans virtually. Watch the full interview below and be sure to catch up with @feid on Instagram for more news and updates!

