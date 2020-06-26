Kanye West is bringing his YEEZY brand to Gap, with a global partnership that will see the collaboration in store next year. This union marks somewhat of a homecoming for West, as he worked in a Gap store in Chicago as a teenager, before becoming the Grammy Award-winning musician, fashion designer and entrepreneur he is today.

Photo Credit: Gap Inc.

“We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” said Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand.

West will provide his creative direction to his design studio to develop elevated basics for women, men and children at approachable price points. Both brands will remain solely owned by each respective party—Kanye West will maintain his sole ownership of YEEZY, which was recently valued at $2.9 billion, while Gap Inc. will still maintain sole ownership of the Gap brand.

Photo Credit: Gap Inc.