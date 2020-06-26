Wolfgang Puck
Celebrities
WATCH: How Wolfgang Puck Is Celebrating The Comeback Of Dining In At His L.A. Restaurants
Travel
What Is The Future Of Travel? Watch Three Top Hotel CEOs Discuss What’s Next For The Tourism Industry
dom perignon
News
Top 5 Tips For Picking A Champagne From Master Of Wine, Vanessa Conlin Of Wine Access
Spike Lee
Celebrities
Spike Lee: A Conversation On War & Peace
dr. Terry Dubrow & heather dubrow
Celebrities
“Botched” Dr. Dubrow & Wife Heather Talk Diet, Proper Face Mask Usage, Relationship Secrets & Their New Book On Live Webinar With Haute Living

Kanye West Partners YEEZY With Gap With SKUs Hitting Stores Next Year

Celebrities, Fashion, News

Kanye West is bringing his YEEZY brand to Gap, with a global partnership that will see the collaboration in store next year. This union marks somewhat of a homecoming for West, as he worked in a Gap store in Chicago as a teenager, before becoming the Grammy Award-winning musician, fashion designer and entrepreneur he is today.

Kanye west yeezy gapPhoto Credit: Gap Inc.

“We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” said Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand.

West will provide his creative direction to his design studio to develop elevated basics for women, men and children at approachable price points. Both brands will remain solely owned by each respective party—Kanye West will maintain his sole ownership of YEEZY, which was recently valued at $2.9 billion, while Gap Inc. will still maintain sole ownership of the Gap brand.

Kanye west yeezy gapPhoto Credit: Gap Inc.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Kunal Mehta 1
Haute Secrets
June 26, 2020
Haute Secrets With Kunal Mehta, CEO Of Punchey
By Andres E. Caceres
Celebrities
June 26, 2020
This Week On Haute Live with Gavin Rossdale, Frédéric Fekkai, and More!
By Violet Camacho
Shay Mitchell
Celebrities
June 26, 2020
Shay Mitchell Opens Up About Parenting During The Pandemic + The Most Important Thing She’s Teaching Daughter Atlas
By Laura Schreffler
Haute Wine + Spirits
June 26, 2020
Sting Adds To His Tuscan Wines Range With Label Named After Hit Single, Roxanne
By Natasha Bazika
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Los Angeles

Satchel Lee, Jason Bell, Netflix

New York

Andre Iguodala

Miami

Loader