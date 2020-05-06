Tiffany & Co. Debuts New T Collection, Tiffany T1

Photo Credit: Tiffany & Co.Iconic jewelry brand, Tiffany & Co. continues to build on its Tiffany T Legacy as they reveal the latest collection, Tiffany T1. The T Legacy pays homage to the brand’s history, serving as one of the most revered and coveted jewelry Houses in the world, known for its elegant and innovative designs. Indicative of this rich history, the T1 collection places emphasis on striking jewelry that is to be worn every day, not just on special occasions.

The curated edit features nine unique products, each created with rose gold and diamonds and each one eye-catching, elegant and tasteful in design. Additionally, there is an exclusive high jewelry necklace launching. Included in T1 are 18k rose gold key-style bangles with diamonds and 18k rose gold key-style rings with and without diamonds. Following this product reveal, there will be 18k white and yellow gold styles to follow later this fall.

Photo Credit: Tiffany & Co.

The T1 collection was envisioned and designed by the brand’s chief artistic officer, Reed Krakoff.

“At Tiffany, we believe that luxury should be effortless and irreverent,” he said. “While designing Tiffany T1, we wanted to honor the legacy of the iconic ‘T’ motif, but also elevate and modernize it with hand-set diamonds in the beveled edges. Through these pieces, we convey that precious stones aren’t just for special occasions—they can be worn every day as a celebration of yourself.”

We feel that there’s certainly no better excuse than to celebrate yourself with diamonds and dazzling jewelry from one of the world’s most prestigious jewelry brands.

Prices of the pieces range from $850 to $28,000. For more information, please visit https://www.tiffany.com/.