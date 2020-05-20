poolside
News
Our Haute Necessities For Memorial Day Weekend At Home
dr. Terry Dubrow & heather dubrow
Celebrities
“Botched” Dr. Dubrow & Wife Heather Talk Diet, Proper Face Mask Usage, Relationship Secrets & Their New Book On Live Webinar With Haute Living
Nobu
News
Chef Nobu Matsuhisa Shares Two Nobu Recipes For You To Make At Home
jimmy butler wine access
Celebrities
Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Talks Wine & Work With Haute Living & Wine Access On IG Live
beauty
News
8 Skincare Products We’re Swearing By During Quarantine

Palazzo FENDI Boutique Reopens In Italy With Karl Lagerfeld Display Windows

Fashion, News

FENDI palazzoPhoto Credit: FENDI

FENDI announced that its famed Palazzo FENDI boutique in Italy has reopened, alongside other stores across the country. In its windows are a sketch by Karl Lagerfeld, celebrating this monumental moment for the House in signature yellow coloring, together with the message, “We have been missing you.” This is a big step for the brand and for the country, whose curve has flattened enough that several businesses and services have slowly begun re-opening, with added precautionary and safety measures in place, to protect patrons and sales associates.

FENDI palazzoPhoto Credit: FENDI

FENDI palazzoPhoto Credit: FENDI

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hosts A Virtual Hot Pink Evening
Celebrities
May 21, 2020
BCRF Raises Over $5.2M During Virtual Hot Pink Evening With Elizabeth Hurley, Sir Elton John, Kinga Lampert & More
By Deyvanshi Masrani
poolside
News
May 20, 2020
Our Haute Necessities For Memorial Day Weekend At Home
By Paige Mastrandrea
dr. Terry Dubrow & heather dubrow
Celebrities
May 20, 2020
“Botched” Dr. Dubrow & Wife Heather Talk Diet, Proper Face Mask Usage, Relationship Secrets & Their New Book On Live Webinar With
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Andre Iguodala - cover story May 2020 1
Cover Story
May 20, 2020
Andre Iguodala On Upping His Game From The Basketball Court To The Boardroom
By Violet Camacho
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Los Angeles

CVR1_ROBINSON CANO_NY

New York

Morimoto

Miami

Loader