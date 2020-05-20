Photo Credit: FENDI

FENDI announced that its famed Palazzo FENDI boutique in Italy has reopened, alongside other stores across the country. In its windows are a sketch by Karl Lagerfeld, celebrating this monumental moment for the House in signature yellow coloring, together with the message, “We have been missing you.” This is a big step for the brand and for the country, whose curve has flattened enough that several businesses and services have slowly begun re-opening, with added precautionary and safety measures in place, to protect patrons and sales associates.

Photo Credit: FENDI

Photo Credit: FENDI