Our Haute Necessities For Memorial Day Weekend At Home

Memorial Day Weekend may look a little different this year as travel is restricted, but we can still enjoy the holiday weekend in style at home, especially with the weather heating up around the country. That means sunbathing, lounging, outdoor games and plenty of food & beverage indulgences. Frosé anyone? From plush outdoor furniture to dining & drinking accessories, sunglasses, swimsuits and more, we’ve rounded up our Memorial Day Weekend shopping guide to help complete the weekend in haute style. Find our picks below:

Larnaca Outdoor Teak Chaise

Photo Credit: Larnaca/Williams-Sonoma.com

We plan on taking advantage of the warm weather and lounging in the backyard as we social distance, while still enjoying the long holiday weekend. These plush chairs are not only beautiful in design, but are also comfortable, weather-resistant and adjustable for sunbathing.

Price: $250 – $1,836

Business & Pleasure Co. Holiday Beach Umbrella

Photo Credit: Business & Pleasure Co./Urban Outfitters

If you prefer to enjoy the outdoors while protecting your skin from the sun, this stylish and summer-friendly portable umbrella from Business & Pleasure Co. is the perfect accessory.

Price: $149

S’well Ice Bucket + Tongs

Photo Credit: S’well/Revolve.com

When lounging by the pool, keep your bottle of rosé and waters cooled with this S’well Ice Bucket + Tongs, which helps ensure poolside bottle service is fresh all day long.

Price: $50

Zwilling Blender

Photo Credit: Zwilling/Williams-Sonoma.com

This state-of-the-art blender will ensure that your Memorial Day weekend is complete with whatever it is your heart desires—blend up smoothies, cocktails or even ice cream to indulge in utilizing its speed settings and high-carbon steel blade made in Germany.

Price: $299

Corkcicle Stainless Steel Canteen

Photo Credit: Corkcicle/Nordstrom.com

If you’re leaving the house and heading to the park or beach to safely social distance, this portable and fashionable Corkcicle bottle is the perfect way to take your wine to-go to enjoy wherever you may be without worrying about it heating up.

Price: $39.95

Corkcicle Insulated Stemless Wine Glass

Photo Credit: Corkcicle/Williams-sonoma.com

Pair your Corkcicle Canteen with these two insulated stemless wine glasses that are outdoor-friendly, resistant to heating up and also shattering if they’re accidentally dropped.

Price: $55.99 (per set of two)

Wüsthof BBQ Set & Skewers

Photo Credit: Wüsthof/Williams-Sonoma.com

Memorial Day Weekend is synonymous with barbecues and grilling everything from steaks, fish, burgers, hot dogs and vegetables—take advantage of Memorial Day sales and treat yourself to luxury, German-made knifemaker Wüstof’s state-of-the-art BBQ sets & skewers for easy grilling and maneuvering.

Price: $129.95

Women’s Balenciaga Cat Eye Sunglasses

Photo Credit: Balenciaga

Style your Memorial Day Weekend ensembles with these trendy Cat Eye Balenciaga sunglasses, which will add a nice statement to whatever you’re wearing throughout the day.

Price: $495

Men’s Garrett Leight California Optical Robson Round Gold-Tone Stainless Steel

Photo Credit: Garrett Leight California Optical/Mr. Porter

Garrett Leight California Optics are known for being lightweight and trendy, lending themselves as the perfect shades to complete any Memorial Day Weekend activity—whether lounging outside or partaking in outdoor activities on the go—of course, adding a nice touch of style to the men’s ensembles as well.

Price: $390

Adriana Degreas Solid Ruffled One Piece

Photo Credit: Adriana Degreas/Revolve.com

This stylish and flirty one-piece is both chic and functional for sunbathing this Memorial Day Weekend, complete with a playful ruffle trim, surplice neckline and detachable belt buckle closure that results in a flattering and fashion-forward swimwear look. Pair these with your Balenciaga shades and you are ready for MDW in style!

Price: $285

Fendi Logo-print Swim Shorts

Photo Credit: Fendi/Mrporter.com

These stylish men’s swim trunks were inspired by Ms. Silvia Venturini’s love of gardening, who collaborated with Mr. Luca Guadagnino to create this green camouflage-look, ideal for sunbathing and swimming in the pool or ocean this Memorial Day Weekend.

Price: $420

16-Inch Giant Chess Game

Photo Credit: Wayfair

Whether entertaining kids or adults, this fun, outdoor-size chess set is the perfect way to social distance and enjoy the afternoon sunshine—while keeping your competitive juices flowing.

Price: $259.99

Frescobol Carioca Trancoso Wooden Beach Bat and Ball Set

Photo Credit: Frescobol Carioca/Mrporter.com

This wooden beach bat & ball set is the perfect way to work in a sweat, rallying back and forth with a partner, whether it’s on the sand of the beach or in the backyard. It’s quality and finishes are unparalleled, complete with handmade resin coating and blue neoprene grips.

Price: $260

