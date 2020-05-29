Michael Costello
Fashion
Michael Costello Discusses Debuting Loungewear, Using Virtual Fashion Shows & The Future Of Fashion Weeks
wine collection x wine access
News
Top 5 Tips For Building The Ultimate Wine Collection From Wine Access
James Harden
Celebrities
James Harden Isn’t Losing Hope On The Current NBA Season + How He’s Been Spending His Lockdown
News
The Power Of Beauty: Three Top Beauty Brand Founders Discuss How The Industry Is Pivoting During The Time Of Corona
Bella Twins
Celebrities
WATCH: 5 Ways The Bella Twins Are Coping During The Pandemic While Pregnant

M MISSONI X YOOX Launch Marks Margherita Maccapani Missoni’s First Brand Collaboration

Fashion, News

M MISSONI x YOOXPhoto Credit: M MISSONI x YOOX

The M MISSONI X YOOX collaboration that just launched on the YOOX website marks the first since Margherita Maccapani Missoni’s been at the helm of the brand as Creative Director. The 11-piece collection includes dresses, jumpsuits, skirts, trousers, t-shirts and sweatshirts, all of which are gender neutral. The vibrant colors like fuchsia, blue and white reflect the brand ethos, while the line as a whole speaks to freedom of expression and inclusivity—two very important points to the younger generations to which the collection speaks. In addition, the collaboration is made up of “versatile and responsible garments that promote a conscious approach,” per the brand, using, for instance, sustainable lurex, FSC viscose and Missoni-stock raschel, while remaining aligned with the M Missoni mission, which is to Reuse, Remix, Respect. Scroll for a look at some of the campaign images below, whose pieces range from $75 to $360.

M MISSONI x YOOXPhoto Credit: M MISSONI x YOOX M MISSONI x YOOXPhoto Credit: M MISSONI x YOOXM MISSONI x YOOX

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Valérie Messika - used June 2020
News
June 1, 2020
This Week On Haute Live! Register And Watch Upcoming Webinars From Home
By Violet Camacho
Lauren Gnazzo, Nick D’Annunzio, Sissy DeMaria webinar
News
June 1, 2020
Watch Now: Communication In Post-Pandemic America
By Violet Camacho
Joy Corrigan
Celebrities
June 1, 2020
How To Get Beach-Body Ready For Summer—Tips & Tricks From Model Joy Corrigan
By Laura Schreffler
1Hotel SB
City Guide
June 1, 2020
1 Hotel South Beach Reopens With New Safety Protocols
By Paige Mastrandrea
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Los Angeles

CVR1_ROBINSON CANO_NY

New York

Morimoto

Miami

Loader