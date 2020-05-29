Photo Credit: M MISSONI x YOOX

The M MISSONI X YOOX collaboration that just launched on the YOOX website marks the first since Margherita Maccapani Missoni’s been at the helm of the brand as Creative Director. The 11-piece collection includes dresses, jumpsuits, skirts, trousers, t-shirts and sweatshirts, all of which are gender neutral. The vibrant colors like fuchsia, blue and white reflect the brand ethos, while the line as a whole speaks to freedom of expression and inclusivity—two very important points to the younger generations to which the collection speaks. In addition, the collaboration is made up of “versatile and responsible garments that promote a conscious approach,” per the brand, using, for instance, sustainable lurex, FSC viscose and Missoni-stock raschel, while remaining aligned with the M Missoni mission, which is to Reuse, Remix, Respect. Scroll for a look at some of the campaign images below, whose pieces range from $75 to $360.

