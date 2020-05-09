On Monday, May 11, join Haute Living for a live discussion with Chris Harrison, the host of ABC’s hit romance/reality franchise The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Harrison, who can currently be seen on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, which is coming to a dramatic end exactly one week after our chat, on The Bachelor past and present, Listen to Your Heart and what to expect when The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable—Ever premieres on June 8.

