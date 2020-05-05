Photo Credit: Cipriani

For those of you who have long been craving the creamy, homemade Vanilla Ice Cream from Cipriani as you’re sitting home in quarantine, your prayers have now been answered. Launching back up in its Downtown location in New York City, Cipriani will now be offering a special pick-up and delivery menu for guests to enjoy their globally-famed cuisine from the comfort of their homes.

The menu includes a handful of beloved, homemade Italian dishes including starters like the Pappa al Pomodoro; Cucumber Salad with avocado, string beans, cherry tomato and sweet corn; Baby Artichokes “alla Romana”; Chef’s Salad; Classic Organic Chicken Salad; Carpaccio “alla Cipriani” (one of our favorites!); Steak Tartare “alla Cipriani”; Proscuitto Crudo Dolce “di Parma”; or the Imported Bresaola with Olive Oil.

Diners can also select from a variety of soups and homemade pasta, ranging from the Baked Eggplant “alla Parmigiana” to the famous Baked White Tagliolini “alla Cipriani” with Ham, Organic Cipriani Rigatoni “alla Bolognese”, Passato di Verdure, amongst many other delicious dishes.

Photo Credit: Cipriani

And for mains, indulge in the Poached Chilean Sea Bass “alla Carlina” with Rice Pilaf; Slow Roasted Chicken “alla Romana” with Mashed Potatoes; Grilled Australian Lamb Chops; Grilled Wagyu Ribeye steak; the Shrimp “al Curry” and more.

And of course, for everyone’s favorite course of the meal, Cipriani is offering their mouth-watering, famed dessert selection which includes the fan-favorite Vanilla Meringue Cake and Freshly Whipped Vanilla Ice Cream.

To further enhance the meal, alcoholic beverages are also available, including a selection of wines as well as the pre-made Classic Cipriani Bellini or Cipriani Birra. Guests are also encouraged to shop from Cipriani’s at-home grocery store, which includes sauces, olive oils and handmade pasta.

To order for pick up, please call 212-343-0999 to reach the restaurant directly, with delivery service available via Caviar, GrubHub and UberEats.

Photo Credit: Cipriani