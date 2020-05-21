poolside
BCRF Raises Over $5.2M During Virtual Hot Pink Evening With Elizabeth Hurley, Sir Elton John, Kinga Lampert & More

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News, Philanthropy

For the first time ever, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) hosted a Virtual Hot Pink Evening, taking the renowned annual Hot Pink Party to the digital world. Raising over a whopping $5.2 million, the funds will go toward scientific breast cancer research that will help continue to save millions of lives, even in the face of COVID-19.

Elizabeth Hurley

“I’m always honored to support the incredible work of BCRF,” said Sir Elton John in a special message to attendees. “Until the day that we can all celebrate the end of breast cancer, I want you to know, I stand with all of you. For all those treating patients, caring for a loved one who is sick, grieving for someone who has left us too soon, or valiantly fighting the disease, you are not alone. Stay strong. We are in this together.”

Guests enjoyed performances by Norbert Leo Butz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti, Krysta Rodriguez, Tituss Burgess, Tommy Kail, Alex Lacamoire, Judy Kuhn, James Monroe Iglehart, Sierra Boggess and breast cancer survivor/current Hamilton star Mandy Gonzalez. In addition, appearances were made by Sir Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley, Karlie Kloss, Edie Falco and many more.

Edward Lampert and Kinga Lampert

Judy and Leonard A. Lauder and Anthony von Mandl served as Honorary Co-Chairs for the evening. Kinga Lampert and Aerin Lauder were Lead Co-Chairs. Event Co-Chairs included Sandra Brant, Patsy and Patrick Callahan, Cindy and Rob Citrone, Mary-Ann and Fabrizio Freda, Roslyn Goldstein, Marjorie Reed Gordon, Dee and Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan, Shelly and Howard Kivell, Terri and Jerry Kohl, Michael Kors, Jane Lauder, Jo Carole and Ronald S. Lauder, Laura and Gary Lauder, Lori Kanter Tritsch and William P. Lauder, Adrienne and Dan Lufkin, Patricia Quick, Bryan Rafanelli, Lois Robbins and Andrew Zaro, John Rosenwald, Jeanne Sorensen Siegel and Herbert J. Siegel, Arlene Taub, Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch, Ingrid Vandebosch and Jeff Gordon, Vera Wang, Candace King Weir, and Nina and Gary Wexler.

Edie Falco

