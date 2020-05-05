Bella Twins
WATCH: 5 Ways The Bella Twins Are Coping During The Pandemic While Pregnant
‘A Work In Progress’: ‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Is Using The Lockdown To Self-Reflect + Make Emotional New Music
Our Haute Necessities For Memorial Day Weekend At Home
“Botched” Dr. Dubrow & Wife Heather Talk Diet, Proper Face Mask Usage, Relationship Secrets & Their New Book On Live Webinar With Haute Living
Chef Nobu Matsuhisa Shares Two Nobu Recipes For You To Make At Home

WATCH: 5 Ways The Bella Twins Are Coping During The Pandemic While Pregnant

Celebrities, News, Tot Living

Bellas ReprintPhoto Credit: Bellas Reprint

How tough is it to be pregnant during a pandemic? Brie and Nikki Bella, the twin sisters known as the Bella Twins, have the answer, and as expected, it isn’t easy. But the 36-year-old Total Bella stars and authors of the new New York Times bestseller Incomparable “have some foolproof hacks for staying calm and positive.

As Brie, who shares a 2-year-old daughter, Birdie, with pro wrestler husband Daniel Bryan, says, “We never thought we’d be pregnant together, let alone pregnant together during a pandemic.” As expected, Nikki, who’s engaged to Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsey, wholeheartedly agrees.

Here are five tips and tricks from the sisters—who are adorably due only a week and a half apart—but you’ll have to watch the full video for their full commentary (including a TMI that causes Nikki to gasp, “Oh my gosh, Brie!”).

Bella TwinsPhoto Credit: Lev Radin/Shutterstock.com

  1. “Having [a] support group. [It’s important to] FaceTime with co-workers and friends.” – Nikki
  2. Evolve with the shift. What’s the new normal? How do we cope? We’ve come up with life plans, new business plans. [We’ve had to] regroup, look at the things that are important in our lives.” – Brie
  3. Buy yourself a journal. Write it all down… When you’re writing it, you’re releasing it. There’s nothing we can do; this is where the world is right now…[So] how can we move forward and still be happy?” – Brie
  4. Acceptance. “We all have depressed days. I do, Brie does. Accept that, but try to see how you can make it positive.” – Nikki
  5. “Meditation is always key. We all get so busy, that we feel like we never have time to do the little things at home. [I say], ‘If only I had more time I would do this!’ Well, now we have more time. The one thing we’ve definitely upped during the quarantine process is meditation, and it’s definitely helped us stay calm and positive and in a good state of mind.” – Brie

WATCH THE BELLA TWINS GET PERSONAL ON THEIR PREGNANCIES BELOW

