How tough is it to be pregnant during a pandemic? Brie and Nikki Bella, the twin sisters known as the Bella Twins, have the answer, and as expected, it isn’t easy. But the 36-year-old Total Bella stars and authors of the new New York Times bestseller Incomparable “have some foolproof hacks for staying calm and positive.

As Brie, who shares a 2-year-old daughter, Birdie, with pro wrestler husband Daniel Bryan, says, “We never thought we’d be pregnant together, let alone pregnant together during a pandemic.” As expected, Nikki, who’s engaged to Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsey, wholeheartedly agrees.

Here are five tips and tricks from the sisters—who are adorably due only a week and a half apart—but you’ll have to watch the full video for their full commentary (including a TMI that causes Nikki to gasp, “Oh my gosh, Brie!”).

