As we are all navigating through this unprecedented and unsettling time, we are learning everyday how to function and be productive during this new norm. As most of us have started to find some semblance of routine in a new work-from-home (or #WFH) life, one thing we’ve continued to look forward to at the end of a long week, is none other than Friday cocktail hour. So later today, when you’re deciding on an imbibe to indulge in, try one of these three delicious choices—one for the tequila lover, the vodka lover and for the Bourbon lover.

VOLCAN DE MI TERRA JALISCO MULE

INGREDIENTS:

– 2 oz. Volcan Tequila Cristalino

– 3 oz. Ginger Beer

– 1/2 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

– Candied Ginger (for garnish)

DIRECTIONS:

Combine tequila and lime juice in a chilled glass, filled with crushed ice. Top with Ginger Beer and stir; garnish with a Candied Ginger.

Photo Credit: Moet Hennessy USA

WOODINVILLE BARREL AGED MAPLE SYRUP OLD FASHIONED

INGREDIENTS:

– 2 oz. Woodinville Straight Bourbon

– 2 tsp. Woodinville Barrel Aged Maple Syrup

– 1 tsp. Water

– 1 dash Bitters

– 1 Orange Peel

– 1 Maraschino Cherry

DIRECTIONS:

Combine Woodinville Barrel Aged Maple Syrup, Water and Bitters in a glass, stirring until well-blended. Add a few blocks of ice and the Orange Peel, then pour Woodinville Straight Bourbon on top. Garnish with Maraschino Cherry and serve.

Photo Credit: Moet Hennessy USA

BELVEDERE POLISH MULE

INGREDIENTS:

– 1.5 oz. Belvedere Vodka

– 4-5 oz. Ginger Beer

– Half Lime

– 3 Dashes Angostura Bitters

DIRECTIONS:

Combine all ingredients in a mule mug (except Half Lime and Angostura Bitters). Squeeze half a lime and drop into the drink, top with Angostura Bitters.

Photo Credit: Moet Hennessy USA